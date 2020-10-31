Virginia Tech has two defensive starters out of the lineup against Louisville

LOUISVILLE — Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller will miss a third straight game.

Waller travelled with the team to Louisville, but was a late scratch from the lineup. He didn't come out with his teammates for pregame warmups.

Tech also listed 10 players were unavailable on Saturday including starting defensive ends Emmanuel Belmar. Belmar has nine tackles this season with three sacks.

Waller missed the last two games after getting shaken up in the final minutes of a 56-45 loss at North Carolina. Fuente mentioned Waller was playing with “one-arm” late in the game when he had to come out.

He had eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup in the loss.

The cornerback's latest injury came after he missed the first two games with the foot injury he suffered at the end of last season. Tech has started Brion Murray alongside true freshman Dorian Strong in Waller’s absence with Armani Chatman coming off the bench.