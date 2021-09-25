Virginia Tech has two players and an assistant coach unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced before Saturday's game against Richmond that safety Devon Hunter, defensive end Mattheus Carroll and defensive line coach J.C. Price were unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tech isn't allowed to specify if the individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus or are just quarantining from an exposure.

Coach Justin Fuente told reporters before the season that the program was well above the 90% threshold set by the ACC that allows teams to follow reduced mitigation strategies. It's the first time this season the Hokies have had players or coaches sidelined this season for COVID-related reasons.

The Hokies had 23 players and three coaches (including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton) from positive COVID test or contact tracing in last year's opener against N.C. State. That number declined each week, but it was a constant issue throughout the fall.

According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, Tech has a seven-day moving average of 3.3 cases (with a seven-day average of 1.0% of positive tests).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.