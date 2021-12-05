Virginia Tech headed to Pinstripe Bowl to play Maryland

The Terps have a slight edge, 16-15, in the all-time series between the two programs, but Tech was 4-1 in the series when the teams were both part of the ACC.

Maryland won the last matchup in overtime, 27-24 in 2013, before joining Big Ten.

“It’s our privilege to represent the Atlantic Coast Conference as Virginia Tech makes its first-ever appearance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” Babcock said, in a press release. “I know how important it was for Coach Price and our players to extend our season and we’re certainly glad that their efforts are being rewarded. The holiday season is always a special time to visit New York City and I’m looking forward to seeing Hokie Nation cheering on our team against Maryland."

The game is organized by the New York Yankees, an organization that supported Tech following the tragic shooting on campus in 2007. The Yankees made a $1 million donation to the Hokie Spirt Memorial fund, invited the Virginia Tech police and rescue squad to attend to Yankee Stadium that year and played an exhibition on campus that following spring.