Virginia Tech headed to Pinstripe Bowl to play Maryland

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will play in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against Maryland at Yankee Stadium.
It will be the Hokies first appearance in the bowl that held its inaugural matchup in 2010. The ACC along with the Big Ten agreed to partner with the Pinstripe bowl in 2014. The game was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Tech qualified for the bowl by beating Virginia 29-24 in the season finale with interim coach J.C. Price leading the team to finish out the regular season at 6-6.
The Hokies hired former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry last week, but his focus will be on filling out his staff and recruiting while Price and the team’s previous staff coach the bowl.
Tech athletic director Whit Babcock thanked the group for working with the players “through difficult times” during the press conference announcing Pry’s hire.
“They’re in uncertain times, they’re people, their family is behind them and the professionalism they’ve showed to invest in these young people,” athletic director Whit Babcock said. “I certainly want to tip my cap to that.”
Maryland also went 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten) this season and needed a win in its season-finale to clinch bowl eligibility. They lost 6 of 7 games headed before beating 40-16 Rutgers on Nov. 27.
The Terps have a slight edge, 16-15, in the all-time series between the two programs, but Tech was 4-1 in the series when the teams were both part of the ACC.
Maryland won the last matchup in overtime, 27-24 in 2013, before joining Big Ten.
“It’s our privilege to represent the Atlantic Coast Conference as Virginia Tech makes its first-ever appearance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” Babcock said, in a press release. “I know how important it was for Coach Price and our players to extend our season and we’re certainly glad that their efforts are being rewarded. The holiday season is always a special time to visit New York City and I’m looking forward to seeing Hokie Nation cheering on our team against Maryland."
The game is organized by the New York Yankees, an organization that supported Tech following the tragic shooting on campus in 2007. The Yankees made a $1 million donation to the Hokie Spirt Memorial fund, invited the Virginia Tech police and rescue squad to attend to Yankee Stadium that year and played an exhibition on campus that following spring.
This will be the first postseason game for Virginia Tech since the team’s streak of 27 consecutive bowl appearances ended last year. The Hokies could have pursued a bowl at 5-6 last year since waived the traditional bowl eligibility requirements.
“I think it speaks to the difficulty of the season that they’ve been through,” former Tech coach Justin Fuente said, at the time. “There were players that wanted to play and were passionate about that. We were going to do this all together or not. It became evident it was a very difficult situation.”
Tech was 1-3 in bowl games under Fuente with the lone win coming in the 2016 Belk Bowl over Arkansas. The Hokies lost the 2017 Camping World Bowl to Oklahoma State, the 2018 Military Bowl to Cincinnati and the 2019 Belk Bowl to Kentucky.
The program has made 34 bowl appearances overall.