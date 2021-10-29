Virginia Tech heading south to face “dramatically different” Georgia Tech team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech probably won’t spend much time watching film of the team’s 45-0 win from 2019 over Georgia Tech to prepare for this weekend’s game.
Geoff Collins was in his first year as coach at the time and he’s made significant changes on both sides of the ball even though the principal members of his coaching staff have remained in place.
“They’ve been dramatically different philosophically, schematically, however you want to put it,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
Fuente has noticed the biggest difference on the defensive side of the ball with Georgia Tech switching from the 4-2-5 the Hokies saw two years ago to a 3-3-5 system that’s still not very common among ACC teams.
The 3-3-5 scheme helped the Yellow Jackets limit Clemson to 284 total yards in a close 14-8 loss and helped them keep North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in check in an upset win the following week.
Georgia Tech was all kinds of disruptive in the win with eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss and three forced turnovers.
The Yellow Jackets haven’t been quite as effective over the last three weeks having given up an average of 42.3 points and 568 yards per game. They have combined for three sacks and 13 tackles for loss during that stretch and only forced one turnover.
Tech also has the benefit of having faced a Syracuse defense that relies on a 3-3-5 base defense as well. The Hokies ground attack finally found a rhythm and put up a season-high 260 yards (5.9 yards per game). They had nine runs of 10-yards, a season-high, or more including a pair of 40-yard runs from true freshman Malachi Thomas.
“I thought we kept our aggression in terms of rolling off the ball,” Fuente said. “I thought Malachi was different in there. And then I thought our tight ends played well. We covered up some edges there in 12 personnel, and those guys I think certainly helped.”
Virginia Tech is hoping that success carries over this week and allows quarterback Braxton Burmeister to get advantageous looks in the passing game. Georgia Tech’s passing defense is ranked No. 104 in the country and has fallen down the ranks each of the last four weeks.
Fuente has moved from working with the scout team offense to working alongside offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen with the first team group to get them some added confidence. He’s not doing anything radically different, but he has been more vocal in hopes of getting the group back on track after a series of demoralizing losses.
“It’s been good,” Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman said. “He’s just mainly been over there to keep us motivated, keep us going.”