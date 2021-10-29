Virginia Tech heading south to face “dramatically different” Georgia Tech team

Tech also has the benefit of having faced a Syracuse defense that relies on a 3-3-5 base defense as well. The Hokies ground attack finally found a rhythm and put up a season-high 260 yards (5.9 yards per game). They had nine runs of 10-yards, a season-high, or more including a pair of 40-yard runs from true freshman Malachi Thomas.

“I thought we kept our aggression in terms of rolling off the ball,” Fuente said. “I thought Malachi was different in there. And then I thought our tight ends played well. We covered up some edges there in 12 personnel, and those guys I think certainly helped.”

Virginia Tech is hoping that success carries over this week and allows quarterback Braxton Burmeister to get advantageous looks in the passing game. Georgia Tech’s passing defense is ranked No. 104 in the country and has fallen down the ranks each of the last four weeks.

Fuente has moved from working with the scout team offense to working alongside offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen with the first team group to get them some added confidence. He’s not doing anything radically different, but he has been more vocal in hopes of getting the group back on track after a series of demoralizing losses.