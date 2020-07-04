Virginia Tech celebrated July Fourth with some fireworks on the recruiting trail.
The Hokies nabbed a verbal commitment from DJ Harvey, a three-star cornerback from Sierra Canyon High School in California. He the No. 28 cornerback in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports composite rankings and the No. 382 overall recruit.
Harvey, who is currently Tech's only verbal commit ranked in the top 400 players, had Oregon and California in his top three. He has more than 20 scholarship offers including ones from Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas and USC.
The 5-foot-11, 166-pound defender announced his decision with a video on social media featuring former Tech defensive standouts Terrell Edmunds and Greg Stroman along with defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.
"Just wanted to say congratulations becoming part of d-block man, you already know it's a tradition, you got to be accustomed to it and come out and work hard, go Hokies," Edmunds said.
Hamilton, who also coaches the team's safeties, spoke about the tradition of a Tech secondary that's sent more than two dozen defensive backs to the NFL since 1997.
"To be part of the Virginia Tech secondary is something special man, lot of guys that came before us, lot of guys that came before me, lot of guys that came after me that paved the way, that set it motion and kept it going," Hamilton said. "It's something that we don't take lightly. It's for the guys whether you are four-or five-stars coming out or you are all the way overlooked, by the time you go through it you earn it."
Harvey would be Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente's first recruit out of high school from California. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister is a California native, but he transferred from Oregon.
Tech has five verbal commits in the secondary for 2021 with Harvey joining Nykelius Johnson, Jalen Hoyle, Shawn Asbury and Jalen Stroman. Harvey, Johnson and Asbury will likely all start out at cornerback.
The Hokies now have 12 verbal commits for 2021 after up-and-down June that saw them add four players to the class including three-star quarterback Tahj Bullock, but also lose their top ranked recruit — wide receiver Latrell Neville, who verbally committed to Nebraska on Saturday, and defensive tackle Tyas Martin — on two separate occasions.
