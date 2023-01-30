Virginia Tech heads to No. 23 Miami in search of 1st road win

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team has yet to win a game in an opponent's arena this season.

Its next opportunity will come Tuesday night at 23rd-ranked Miami.

"Different year, same team. Excellent guard play," Hokies coach Mike Young said of Miami on the ACC's weekly video conference Monday. "We'll have our hands full. But I like our direction, I like how we're playing. … Playing good basketball."

While the Hokies (13-8, 3-7 ACC) are coming off back-to-back wins, Miami (16-5, 7-4) is coming off a stunning loss.

Pittsburgh scored the final 11 points of the game to rally past the visiting Hurricanes 71-68 last weekend.

"Right now the whole key for us is the mental and emotional side of, 'How do you put a game behind you very, very quickly so you can focus on the next one?" Miami coach Jim Larranaga said Monday.

"With Virginia Tech coming to town, them coming off of two straight wins, you know they're feeling good about themselves. … We need to be prepared to defend them very well because of the great offense that they run and we're going to have to really attack them offensively because they're an outstanding defensive team."

Miami led 68-60 with 2:26 left but never scored again. Pitt stole the ball from Miami three times in the final 36 seconds.

How does Larranaga deal with the "mental and emotional" side of that loss?

"[Sunday] I told them, 'I'm bummed, I'm heartbroken about the way we lost. We're not going to practice today. … But tomorrow I'm going to … put that game behind us and get ready for Virginia Tech and I hope you guys will do the same,’" Larranaga said.

"I think the players can look at it and say, 'Hey, we played really well for 38 minutes and we needed to just finish the game a little stronger.’"

Miami's resume includes a November win over Providence in November and a December win over Virginia.

But Miami is just 3-4 this month, without any back-to-back wins in this stretch. All four losses were on the road. Three of those losses were by three points or less, with the fourth by six points.

"The ACC is an underrated league with a lot of really good teams. We have faced many of them, and the games have come down to the last possession, the last shot, the last stop," Larranaga said. "We've had some success with that, but we've also lost a few."

Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong averages 16.2 points and 3.6 assists. Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack averages 12 points and has made 47 3-pointers.

Jordan Miller, a 6-foot-7 guard, averages 15 points.

"Miler's playing very, very well," Young said.

Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier, a 6-7, 248-pound forward, averages 13.5 points and 10.4 rebounds.

"He's a man," Young said. "An awfully impressive basketball player, very good rebounder."

The team also includes guard Wooga Poplar (7.4 ppg) and reserve Bensley Joseph (5.4 ppg).

"Those guys are X factors," Young said.

The Hokies are 0-6 in foes' arenas this season, including five ACC losses and the loss to The College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic final. Two of those ACC road losses came when Hunter Cattoor was sidelined with a fractured elbow, while two others came against ranked foes UVa and Clemson.

Tech enters this road test on a good note. Thanks in part to the return of Cattoor, the Hokies have followed a seven-game losing streak with back-to-back home wins over Duke and Syracuse.

Hokies center Grant Basile also played a big role in the two wins. He had 24 points and eight rebounds against Duke and had 25 points and eight rebounds in the win over Syracuse. On Monday, the Wright State graduate transfer was named the ACC player of the week.

"He's got to run to that fight night in and night out," Young said. "We need him to run to it [Tuesday] in that matchup against [Omier].

"He was terrific against Duke. … Coming from Wright State — you know, it took [former Wofford and Tech point guard] Storm Murphy a little bit to find his footing [after transferring to Tech]. … It's not a wild hope that [Basile] is settled in here at the midway point of league play and the lights will come on a little bit. … He had a really good game against a big and very talented front line of Duke. So I feel certain that it is a sign of things to come."

Larranaga isn't sure who will guard Basile.

"He's extremely skillful," Larranaga said. "We're trying to figure out who should guard him. Should it be Jordan Miller or should it be Norshad Omier or should it be somebody else?"

Tech guard Darius Maddox missed last weekend's game because of what Young had termed a "family emergency." Young said Monday he did not yet know if Maddox will rejoin the team Tuesday.

"That situation is ongoing with family," Young said. "We hope that we can get him back here and he can be with us or get down [to Miami] on his own."