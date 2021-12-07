Virginia Tech hires former FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve as defensive coordinator

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry has hired another name from his past as he continues to fill out his defensive coaching staff.

Tech hired Chris Marve as the team's new defensive coordinator after he spent the last two seasons as the linebackers coach at Florida State. He was also FSU’s defensive run game coordinator.

Pry spent the 2011 season coaching Marve when the two were at Vanderbilt. Marve was a then-senior linebacker and co-captain at his alma mater.

Marve later broke into coaching at the school as a defensive analyst in 2014. He spent three seasons coaching the team’s inside linebackers before spending a year at Mississippi State.

He was making $500,000 annually as part of a two-year deal he signed with Florida State when he was hired by Mike Norvell.

The 32-year-old Texas native has produced NFL draft picks, three all-conference honorees and one consensus first-team All-American during his time as a position coach.