Virginia Tech hires former FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve as defensive coordinator

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry has hired another name from his past as he continues to fill out his defensive coaching staff.
Tech hired Chris Marve as the team's new defensive coordinator after he spent the last two seasons as the linebackers coach at Florida State. He was also FSU’s defensive run game coordinator.
Pry spent the 2011 season coaching Marve when the two were at Vanderbilt. Marve was a then-senior linebacker and co-captain at his alma mater.
Marve later broke into coaching at the school as a defensive analyst in 2014. He spent three seasons coaching the team’s inside linebackers before spending a year at Mississippi State.
He was making $500,000 annually as part of a two-year deal he signed with Florida State when he was hired by Mike Norvell.
The 32-year-old Texas native has produced NFL draft picks, three all-conference honorees and one consensus first-team All-American during his time as a position coach.
The All-American was former Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham, who had 125 tackles with 16.5 for a loss in 2016. Cunningham was the program’s highest rated draft pick since 2001 when he was selected in the second round by the Houston Texans.
Marve would have been the youngest defensive coordinator in the ACC last year. Virginia Tech was one of only three teams with defensive coordinators in their 30s last year. The youngest was Georgia Tech's Andrew Thacker at 36 years old.
He joins a Virginia Tech defensive coaching staff that features former Savannah State coach Shawn Quinn, former Texas Tech defensive backs coach Derek Jones and interim coach J.C. Price. Quinn worked with Pry at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2002 to 2006 while Jones was on the staff at Memphis with him.
Pry has yet to announce specific responsibilities for his other defensive assistants.