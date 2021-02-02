Virginia Tech hires J.C. Price to fill out coaching staff for 2021 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced the hiring of J.C. Price as the team's co-defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator on Tuesday.
Price, who was a four-year starter for the Hokies under Frank Beamer, fills the spot on the coaching staff that opened up when fellow alum Darryl Tapp landed a job with the San Fransisco 49ers. Tapp was expected to add the same recruiting title to his list of responsibilities if he hadn't left for the NFL.
"We’re excited to welcome J.C. and his family back to Blacksburg,” Fuente said, in a statement. “J.C. played an integral role in establishing Tech’s winning tradition and helping the Hokies earn a place on the national stage."
"We’re not only adding a coach who owns nearly two decades of coaching experience, but J.C. also brings another talented recruiter to our ranks. He possesses a long history of strong relationships with high school coaches across Virginia, particularly in the 757, Richmond and Northern Virginia. He’ll be great fit with the rest of our staff and I know our players will respect what J.C. has accomplished both as a player and a coach.”
Price was the captain of the 1995 Virginia Tech team that won the Big East Championship and beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
He spent the last nine seasons as a defensive coaching assistant at Marshall. New Marshall coach Charles Huff let the entire defensive staff go when he was hired as Doc Holliday's replacement in early December.
Price was the team's co-defensive coordinator last season for a Marshall defensive that finished No. 1 in the country in scoring defense (13.0 points per game allowed) and was second in total defense (279.4 yards allowed). He was the team's defensive line coach from 2012-17 and assistant head coach in 2018.
“I’m grateful to Coach Fuente and Coach (Justin) Hamilton for the opportunity to coach at a place I love so much,” Price said, in a statement. “My wife and I are both proud Virginia Tech alums, so the chance to bring our family back to Blacksburg is an incredible blessing. I’m looking forward to working with the entire staff that Coach Fuente has assembled. And rest assured, it’s going to be my distinct pleasure to extol the virtues of Virginia Tech on the recruiting trail."
Price's coaching career started with a two-year stint as a graduate assistant for Tech from 2002-04 after a brief NFL career. He went on to have a successful eight-year run coaching the defensive line for James Madison. The Dukes won the FCS national title in 2004 as his defensive line set a single-season FCS record with 57 sacks.
Tech has filled both of its coaching vacancies during the offseason with Hokies alums. Former Tech linebacker Jack Tyler was promoted to the staff when linebacker coach Tracy Claeys stepped down. Fuente has seven former players on his staff.