Virginia Tech hires J.C. Price to fill out coaching staff for 2021 season

He spent the last nine seasons as a defensive coaching assistant at Marshall. New Marshall coach Charles Huff let the entire defensive staff go when he was hired as Doc Holliday's replacement in early December.

Price was the team's co-defensive coordinator last season for a Marshall defensive that finished No. 1 in the country in scoring defense (13.0 points per game allowed) and was second in total defense (279.4 yards allowed). He was the team's defensive line coach from 2012-17 and assistant head coach in 2018.

“I’m grateful to Coach Fuente and Coach (Justin) Hamilton for the opportunity to coach at a place I love so much,” Price said, in a statement. “My wife and I are both proud Virginia Tech alums, so the chance to bring our family back to Blacksburg is an incredible blessing. I’m looking forward to working with the entire staff that Coach Fuente has assembled. And rest assured, it’s going to be my distinct pleasure to extol the virtues of Virginia Tech on the recruiting trail."

Price's coaching career started with a two-year stint as a graduate assistant for Tech from 2002-04 after a brief NFL career. He went on to have a successful eight-year run coaching the defensive line for James Madison. The Dukes won the FCS national title in 2004 as his defensive line set a single-season FCS record with 57 sacks.

Tech has filled both of its coaching vacancies during the offseason with Hokies alums. Former Tech linebacker Jack Tyler was promoted to the staff when linebacker coach Tracy Claeys stepped down. Fuente has seven former players on his staff.

