Virginia Tech hires Jon Tenuta as senior defensive analyst

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech added an experienced voice to the defensive coaching staff on Monday.

The Hokies announced they have hired Jon Tenuta as a senior defensive analyst role. Tenuta is a 40-year coaching veteran who spent the last four seasons at Cincinnati as program's safeties coach from 2017-19 and a senior defensive analyst last season.

Tenuta fills the vacancy created when former defensive quality control coach Jack Tyler was promoted to linebackers coach in January.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jon’s wisdom, experience and football background into our program,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, in a release. “Jon could help any program in America, but I’m exceedingly grateful that he’s joining us at Virginia Tech. Jon will be a valuable resource for all of us at Virginia Tech and I’m glad he’s here."

Tenuta's arrival in Blacksburg comes at a time when his son Luke is a likely replacement for NFL-bound left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Luke Tenuta has started the past two seasons at right tackle.

Fuente mentioned in his statement that the defensive staffer is eager to have a "front-row seat" watching his son play this fall.