Virginia Tech hires Jon Tenuta as senior defensive analyst

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech added an experienced voice to the defensive coaching staff on Monday.
The Hokies announced they have hired Jon Tenuta as a senior defensive analyst role. Tenuta is a 40-year coaching veteran who spent the last four seasons at Cincinnati as program's safeties coach from 2017-19 and a senior defensive analyst last season.
Tenuta fills the vacancy created when former defensive quality control coach Jack Tyler was promoted to linebackers coach in January.
“We’re thrilled to bring Jon’s wisdom, experience and football background into our program,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, in a release. “Jon could help any program in America, but I’m exceedingly grateful that he’s joining us at Virginia Tech. Jon will be a valuable resource for all of us at Virginia Tech and I’m glad he’s here."
Tenuta's arrival in Blacksburg comes at a time when his son Luke is a likely replacement for NFL-bound left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Luke Tenuta has started the past two seasons at right tackle.
Fuente mentioned in his statement that the defensive staffer is eager to have a "front-row seat" watching his son play this fall.
“Football has been very good to me and my family over the years, so the chance to join the program where my son is playing was really an opportunity I couldn’t pass up at this stage of my career," Jon Tenuta said, in a statement. "I’ve missed a lot of games and moments to see all of my three sons compete in person over the years, so from a personal and a professional standpoint coming to Virginia Tech was an offer I couldn’t refuse. I look forward to getting to work with Coach Fuente, his staff and the Hokies.”
Tenuta crossed paths with Fuente during the then quarterback's playing days at Oklahoma in 1995. Tenuta was the team's defensive backs coach at the time.
The Virginia alum's lengthy coaching resume includes stints with more than a dozen FBS programs including his alma mater (2013-15), Ohio State (1996-2000), Georgia Tech (2002-07), Notre Dame (2008-09) and N.C. State (2010-12). He's coached every position on the defense as well — he most frequently worked with defensive backs — and has multiple runs as a defensive coordinator.
Tenuta shouldn't have much of a problem getting up to speed on the state of Tech's defense given he was already an avid viewer.
"He watches all of our games," Luke Tenuta said, in November. "He’ll rewatch it if they’re playing at the same time. But usually he’s able to watch at least some of it live, depending on when they’re (Cincinnati) playing. He’ll definitely tell me what I can improve on, what I did good. I love that relationship. I’ve had that my whole life when it came to any sport, baseball, basketball, he tells me what I need to do, what I don’t need to do."