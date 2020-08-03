Virginia Tech hires Lindsey Hicks as women's basketball assistant coach

Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks announced the hiring of Lindsey Hicks as an assistant coach Monday.
Hicks spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Louisiana Tech. She has also been an assistant at Northwestern State and Morehead State, and was a video coordinator at Alabama. As a player, she helped Purdue make the 2001 NCAA title game.
She fills one of the two assistant coach vacancies on the Tech staff. Britney Anderson left to join the Stanford staff, and Jennifer Brown left to become the head coach at Queens.
