Virginia Tech hires Louisville assistant Stu Holt as special teams coordinator, offensive assistant
Virginia Tech Football Pry

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands (left) and new Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry address the media on Dec. 2 in Blacksburg.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has hired Stu Holt as the team's new special teams coordinator and offensive assistant. 

Holt spent the last three seasons working as Louisville's special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. The 20-plus-year coaching veteran overlapped with Brent Pry while the two were at Western Carolina from 1998-99. Holt was a graduate assistant while Pry was the team's defensive line coach. 

The North Carolina native was a long snapper at UNC before getting into coaching. His father, B.W. Holt, is the fourth-winningest coach in North Carolina high school football history. Stu Holt has spent the last decade at the FBS level and was a Broyles Award nominee — the award is given annually to the nation's top assistant coach — in 2013 while at South Florida. 

He is Pry's first official addition to the coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball. Multiple reports pegged Jacksonville Jaguars tight end coach Tyler Bowen as the team's next offensive coordinator on Thursday, but Virginia Tech declined comment.

Pry has hired three new assistants on the defensive side of the ball — Chris Marve, Derek Jones and Shawn Quinn — and decided to retain the Hokies current interim coach J.C. Price. Marve will be the team's new defensive coordinator while the others are awaiting specific designations.

The group spent the week on the recruiting trail and returned to Blacksburg this weekend to host a large group of prospects on official visits with early national signing day set for Wednesday. 

Pry has five openings left to fill for on-field assistants. 

