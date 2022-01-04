Virginia Tech hires Michael Hazel as football team’s chief of staff

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry continues to fill out his support staff.

The program officially announced Michael Hazel as an associate athletics director who will be Pry’s chief of staff.

Hazel worked with Pry during stints at Penn State and Vanderbilt. He had been Penn State’s senior director of football operations since 2015. He was FootballScoop’s operations director of the year in 2020 and a finalist two other times.

He joined Penn State’s staff after spending 11 years at Vanderbilt where he was elevated to director of football operations in 2011. Hazel’s first role with the Commodores was as a defensive graduate assistant in 2004.

Hazel, an Elon grad, will have an important role on the staff managing the day-to-day operations of the program for Pry, who is a first-time head coach. Kevin Cristello served in a similar role for former coach Justin Fuente. Cristello’s last day with the program was Dec. 31, according to a source.

Pry previously added Michael Villagrana as the team’s new senior director of player personnel. Villagrana will inherit the role Mark Diethorn had on the staff, but with a slightly different title. Diethorn had been with the program since 2018 in the role.

According to a source, Diethorn’s last day with Virginia Tech was on Jan. 3 after the school didn’t renew his letter of appointment.

Pry told reporters back on Dec. 21 that once a chief of staff and director of player personnel he would start filling out the rest of the support staff, which could include retaining some of the recruiting personnel already on staff.

“There’ll be a layer of different support staff that we’re still vetting the folks that are here and kind of evaluating and watching them work and getting to know them,” Pry said. “And then at the same time, we’ve got lists of people that would like to be here.”

Tech is committed to expanding its support staff for the fall with both an increased number of on-field analysts and recruiting personnel.

