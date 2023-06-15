Virginia Tech softball coach Pete D'Amour was not planning to hire a new pitching coach.

But he changed his mind because of Josh Johnson.

Virginia Tech announced Thursday the hiring of Johnson, who was Mississippi State's pitching coach the past four seasons, as its new pitching coach.

"He's familiar with getting upper-tier hitters out," D'Amour said Thursday in a phone interview.

Johnson also was the Southeastern Conference member Bulldogs' associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Doug Gillis had been the Tech pitching coach for D'Amour's first four seasons in Blacksburg (2019-22). But Gillis was not with the team in the 2023 season for undisclosed reasons. Athletic director Whit Babcock said earlier this year that "we felt it was best that he no longer be on the staff."

Gillis remained a Tech employee because his letter of appointment does not end until June 30. The school had continued to list him as a coach during the 2023 season in its game notes and on its website, but in actuality the team was short one assistant coach during the season.

Mike Lewis, who has been a Tech assistant since July 2020, filled in as pitching coach in the 2023 season.

D'Amour said Thursday that he was planning to have Lewis remain as pitching coach. So to fill the vacancy on the staff, D'Amour was instead planning to hire a defensive coordinator. He had even interviewed two infield coaches at other schools for that role.

But D'Amour changed his mind when Johnson reached out to him to say he was interested in becoming Tech's pitching coach. The two had met each other at a camp 15 years ago, and usually talk every six months.

"[His interest] kind of changed my plans as far as what I was looking for," D'Amour said. "He's really good.

"You've got an associate head coach at an SEC school that's worked with pitchers for 15 years. He's pitched on the men's national softball team. He develops his players. He uses technology as much as any coach in the country. He's getting his doctorate in biomechanics. He's worked with hitters. He's been a recruiting coordinator. He checks a lot of boxes for us."

Johnson will have a $103,000 salary at Tech, way up from the $72,861 that Gillis made in the 2022-23 school year.

Lewis will remain on the Tech staff and return to his previous defensive coordinator role.

"He wants whatever's best for the team," D'Amour said.

D'Amour is looking forward to having two full-time assistants again.

"Now we've [again] got somebody that runs our defense, and last year we really didn't have that," D'Amour said. "Some areas got neglected because of one less person and now we have that person back."

Johnson was the pitching coach at Louisiana, UTEP and Ball State before getting the Mississippi State job.

He helped Louisiana make the 2013 NCAA Super Regionals. He helped Mississippi State make the 2022 Super Regionals — the Bulldogs' first Super Regional appearance.

"His pitchers get better," D'Amour said. "He had experience at managing staffs; they had a lot of pitchers at Mississippi State to keep … happy."

Mississippi State was just 28-25 overall and 7-16 in the Southeastern Conference this year. The team had a 3.13 ERA, 375 strikeouts and 148 walks in 356 innings.

In 2022, the Bulldogs had a 2.92 ERA, 410 strikeouts and 191 walks in 421 2/3 innings. The team won 37 games. The Bulldogs beat Florida State to win the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAAs. Ace Annie Willis was chosen in the 2022 Women's Professional Fastpitch draft.

The Bulldogs lost in NCAA regional final in 2021, when they had a 3.46 ERA and 417 strikeouts in 388 2/3 innings. They won 35 games.

"The level [of conference] doesn't really matter to me. It's just a bonus that he's SEC," D'Amour said.

Tech had a 3.93 ERA, 412 strikeouts and 98 walks in 379 1/3 innings this year. The Hokies allowed 66 homers.

D'Amour said Lewis had a hard job this year.

"It's like if I left, and I do the hitting [coaching] here, if I left in January and somebody else comes in, it's just new," D'Amour said. "Mike did a good job."

The Hokies have made the last four NCAA tournaments, advancing to the Super Regionals in 2021 and 2022.

After the nationally ranked Hokies lost at Georgia in an NCAA regional final last month, D'Amour said he wanted his pitchers to allow fewer homers next year. He also spoke of wanting more variety in Tech's pitches next year so the team could stymie foes with different looks.

D'Amour hopes Johnson can make the Tech pitchers better.

"He's a progressive-looking coach. He always has got new ideas," D'Amour said. "He's told me a couple things here and there, what he thought our kids could do to maybe get better."

D'Amour said Johnson is also an "upper-tier recruiter."

"With him and Mike being out [on the road], it's going to make us even better," D'Amour said.

Johnson, who graduated from Wisconsin-Stout in 2000, was the head coach at Faulkner State Community College from 2010-12.