Virginia Tech hires ODU assistant Fontel Mines as new receivers coach

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has hired Fontel Mines as its new wide receivers coach.

Mines spent last season as the tight ends coach for Tech coach Brent Pry’s former colleague Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion.

Before Mines left for ODU, he was on East Carolina’s staff for two seasons as tight ends and inside receivers coach. He was also the team’s recruiting coordinator, and was one of 247 Sports top ranked recruiters in the American Athletic Conference during that stretch.

Tech named him the team’s offensive coordinator recruiting — a position running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg held last year — while defensive backs coach Derek Jones will be the team’s defensive recruiting coordinator.

The University of Virginia alum is a Richmond native with deep ties to his home state. He broke into coaching in the Division 1 ranks at Richmond — the program made three straight FCS playoff appearances during his tenure — and he was part of James Madison’s staff from 2017-18.

Mines will inherit a receivers group in transition after the departure of Tre Turner (NFL) and Tayvion Robinson (transfer). The two accounted for 48% of the team’s receptions (84) and 53% of the total receiving yards (1,234). One of them has led the team in receiving each of the last three seasons.

Tech landed a pair of verbal commits out of the transfer portal at the position over the last week — Temple’s Jadan Blue and North Carolina’s Stephen Gosnell — to give the offense some additional experience. The lone returning starter from last year is Kaleb Smith, a former walk-on who caught 20 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns last fall.

Mines is one of the few coaches on staff that didn’t overlap with Pry at one his previous coaching stops.

Tech announced Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen as offensive coordinator on Monday and added a pair of analysts (Xavier Adibi and Brian Crist) on Tuesday. They join a staff that includes offensive line coach Joe Rudolph (Wisconsin), running backs coach Stu Holt (Louisville) and quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn (Georgia State).

The latest move completes Pry’s on-field coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.