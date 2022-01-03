Virginia Tech hires Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has hired veteran Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph to serve in a multi-hyphenated role.

Rudolph will coach the offensive line while also serving as the team’s associate head coach and run game coordinator. He spent the last seven seasons coaching at his alma mater under head coach Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin ranked No. 5 among power five schools during his tenure with 212.3 rushing yards per game. He coached five first-team All-Americans during that stretch (tackles Ryan Ramczyk, David Edwards and Michael Deiter along with center Tyler Biadasz, guard Beau Benzschawel).

The Badgers rushing offense ranked No. 15 this season while three of the team’s linemen earned All-Big Ten honors.

Rudolph had previously been on Wisconsin’s staff from 2008-11 as the team’s tight end coach. He linked up with Chryst at Pittsburgh from 2012-14 as the team’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach before returning to Madison.

He got into coaching at Ohio State where he was an offensive grad assistant (2004-05) and strength coordinator (2006) then spent the 2007 season as the tight ends coach at Nebraska.

As a player, he was part of the Wisconsin team that won the 1993 Big Ten Championship and 1994 Rose Bowl.

Rudolph will be overseeing a significant rebuild on Tech’s offensive line. The Hokies are losing three starters — center Brock Hoffman (22 career starts), left guard Lecitus Smith (38 career starts) and left tackle Luke Tenuta (25 career starts — to the NFL.

The most experienced lineman on the team could be 2021 signees Parker Clements and Kaden Moore next fall. Clements started six games at right tackle this season while Moore started all 13 games at right guard.

One question mark for Rudolph is whether or not Silas Dzansi will be coming back. Dzansi has started 23 career games with experience at guard and tackle on both sides of the line. He is one of three players who participated in Senior Day, but have yet to announce their plans for next season.

New Tech coach Brent Pry now only has two vacancies left to fill on his staff. The Hokies still need to hire an offensive coordinator — Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is expected to land this position once the NFL season ends — and wide receivers coach.

Pry previously announced Brad Glenn as the team’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Stu Holt as the team’s running backs coach. Holt will also be the team’s special teams coordinator.

