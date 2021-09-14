Virginia Tech hopes free safety Keonta Jenkins is ‘full-go’ against West Virginia

That was Daley’s first game since November 2019.

"It was great,” Daley said. “I've been waiting for it for a long time. It was definitely great to get back out there."

Daley had mixed emotions watching film of his performance from the first two weeks. He thought he did some things well, but the film wasn’t quite up to his standards.

“I'm really just getting back into the feel,” Daley said. “I got to be a little better attacking the ball and being a little more aggressive.”

It didn’t help that Daley missed time in the spring and fall battling various injuries, but he’s not using any of that as an excuse.

“At the end of the day it doesn't really matter,” Daley said, of missing practice time. “When my number is called, I have to be ready whether I'm hurt or not. I battled through those injuries and tried to be in good spirits about it. Just stay locked in even when I'm not in and taking mental reps. Anything I can do to help the team. That's really it."

Daley has developed a strong rapport with Jenkins since moving over to free safety at the start of fall camp. Daley’s experience — he’s played in 33 career games and made 17 starts — has made him a defacto mentor at the position.