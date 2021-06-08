Virginia Tech hopes Northam evens playing field with action on name, image and likeness

University of Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, who is part of the NCAA federal and state legislation working group, composed a letter asking Northam to step in. President Tim Sands and Babcock are among the signatories on the letter.

“Most if not all the Division 1 schools in the state did just to show solidarity and get the state going in a way that we didn’t think we’d be at a disadvantage with other states' approval and the timing,” Babcock said. “The University of Virginia started, but they worked with our government officials and lots of general counsel at Division 1 schools. Every school had input.”

Babcock has long been a proponent of allowing students to be treated like the general student body.

"They happened to have the ability to play athletics at an incredibly high level,” Babcock told the board of visitor’s last year. “So if there is a store downtown and somebody wants to model clothes for them, great. We think that's fair.”

Tech’s athletic department is working behind the scenes to ensure current and prospective student-athletes know they won’t be left behind.