Virginia Tech hoping to avoid a ‘jinx’ in prime-time showdown against Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente might not be all that superstitious, but he doesn’t want to tempt fate.
Fuente was asked about a series of areas — injuries, turnovers, penalties and field goals — that made the coach a little uncomfortable on Monday.
“So we’re going to hit all the jinx topics, right?” Fuente said, with a laugh. “We’re going to hit fumbling. You’re going to make me talk about not fumbling and you’re going to make me talk about making field goals. We already started with injuries.”
Tech goes into Friday night’s game against Boston College as the least penalized team in the country (in terms of yards per game), a plus-four turnover margin) and a kicker who just made four of five field goals last week.
Those elements can make a big difference in a league where Fuente said he didn’t know if there was “anybody a lot better than anybody else." The Hokies have played six games against power five opponents this season and only one of them has been decided by more than nine points.
This week’s challenge is a Boston College team in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The Eagles lost starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec to a hand injury in Week 2 and have the worst offense in the country since getting through their non-conference schedule (a schedule that included games against Temple, UMass and Colgate).
Boston College coach Jeff Hafley rotated true freshman Emmett Morehead, who was a 2021 early enrollee, and backup Dennis Grosel in a 21-6 loss to Syracuse. The offense didn’t score a touchdown and only managed 251 yards.
Hafley declined to publicly name a starter when he spoke to the media earlier in the week.
“I’m hoping it’s one guy,” Hafley said.
Virginia Tech faced Notre Dame earlier this season when it wasn’t clear who the Fighting Irish were going to start at quarterback either.
“I don’t know what direction they’ll go,” Fuente said. “I don’t know that they change dramatically. I mean, they love to push the ball down the field and run the football, so I don’t know that there’s a huge disparity between what their approach is between those two guys. But we’ll still have to be ready for whatever we see.
Fuente does anticipate whoever is in the lineup will be focused on getting the ball to receiver Tay Flowers. Flowers, who was first-team All-ACC last year as a sophomore, remains one of the most dangerous receivers in the league. He has 35 catches for 511 yards (ranked No. 13 in the ACC) with a pair of touchdowns.
“Zay Flowers on the offensive side of the ball is just special,” Fuente said. “Really an incredible wideout that they continue to do a great job getting him the football.”
Virginia Tech’s own offense has gone through a fair share of struggles, but has been on an upswing the last two weeks. Boston College has one of the top passing defenses in the country (ranked No. 10 out of 130 FBS teams), but has struggled against the run.
Fuente said the game could come down to how well Tech’s offensive line plays against a defensive line that he described as an impressive group that does “not stay blocked.”
“I think they’re as well-coached of a defensive line as I’ve ever seen,” Fuente said.