Virginia Tech hoping to avoid a ‘jinx’ in prime-time showdown against Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente might not be all that superstitious, but he doesn’t want to tempt fate.

Fuente was asked about a series of areas — injuries, turnovers, penalties and field goals — that made the coach a little uncomfortable on Monday.

“So we’re going to hit all the jinx topics, right?” Fuente said, with a laugh. “We’re going to hit fumbling. You’re going to make me talk about not fumbling and you’re going to make me talk about making field goals. We already started with injuries.”

Tech goes into Friday night’s game against Boston College as the least penalized team in the country (in terms of yards per game), a plus-four turnover margin) and a kicker who just made four of five field goals last week.

Those elements can make a big difference in a league where Fuente said he didn’t know if there was “anybody a lot better than anybody else." The Hokies have played six games against power five opponents this season and only one of them has been decided by more than nine points.