Virginia Tech hoping to have a healthy Khalil Herbert to counter Pittsburgh’s aggressive run defense

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is optimistic that Khalil Herbert’s hamstring will be close to 100% when the team heads to Pittsburgh this weekend.

The coaching staff will increase his practice reps in the coming days after he made it through last week’s loss to Miami without any problems.

“I hope he gets to practice more — more consistent — and that we can move past it,” Fuente said. “I also know how those things can be. It can be a little fickle for guys that are that explosive, quite honestly, that have that much muscle mass in their hamstrings. So I’m hopeful that he takes a full load of practice this week and everything’s good.”

Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw said Herbert was with the first team offense at Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s our favorite back,” Darrisaw said, with a smile. “We like all of them but we love Khalil though.”

Tech’s rushing offense wasn’t quite the same against Miami with Herbert only getting eight carries. Herbert, who went into the game averaging 114.7 yards per game, had 49 yards while the Hokies combined for a season-low 160 rushing yards (3.9 yards per carry).