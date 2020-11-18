Virginia Tech hoping to have a healthy Khalil Herbert to counter Pittsburgh’s aggressive run defense

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is optimistic that Khalil Herbert’s hamstring will be close to 100% when the team heads to Pittsburgh this weekend.
The coaching staff will increase his practice reps in the coming days after he made it through last week’s loss to Miami without any problems.
“I hope he gets to practice more — more consistent — and that we can move past it,” Fuente said. “I also know how those things can be. It can be a little fickle for guys that are that explosive, quite honestly, that have that much muscle mass in their hamstrings. So I’m hopeful that he takes a full load of practice this week and everything’s good.”
Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw said Herbert was with the first team offense at Tuesday’s practice.
“He’s our favorite back,” Darrisaw said, with a smile. “We like all of them but we love Khalil though.”
Tech’s rushing offense wasn’t quite the same against Miami with Herbert only getting eight carries. Herbert, who went into the game averaging 114.7 yards per game, had 49 yards while the Hokies combined for a season-low 160 rushing yards (3.9 yards per carry).
He will be needed on Saturday against a Pittsburgh defense that’s built around stopping the run, and historically, under Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, has played well against Virginia Tech. The Hokies have averaged just 3.5 yards per carry — 175 carries for 609 yards with three touchdowns — against Pitt since 2016.
The Panthers have the No. 2 ranked rushing defense in the FBS (out of 126 teams) going into Saturday’s game. They are allowing 78.8 yards per game this season on 2.2 yards per carry and have only allowed four runs of 20-yards or more in eight games.
Fuente anticipates it will be a challenge breaking through Pitt’s run defense even with a full complement of backs.
“They actually put more people in the box than Miami, and you have to change your measurement of a successful run when you play Pitt,” Fuente said. “There are that many people in there that getting 3 or 4 yards is a pretty big task. So you’ve got got to change your measurement of success when you’re playing these guys because there are just so many people in there.”
