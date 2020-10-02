Virginia Tech, in Durham, aims to continue energy of opening win

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech loaded up the buses and hit the road for Durham on Friday afternoon for the team’s first road game of the 2020 season with coaches and players mindful of the COVID-19 protocols in place.
“It’s just not the same,” Fuente said of traveling this season. “You used to pick up your sandwich and jump on the bus and go, eat on the bus. (Now) we’re going to be masked up all the way down and all the way back. There’s a bunch of those things that we need to adhere to and do a good job with.”
The coronavirus sidelined a significant number of players last week — the team announced 23 players were unavailable, but the list included players with known non-COVID related injuries — and multiple coaches including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.
Fuente didn’t know whether Hamilton would be able to coach against Duke when he spoke to the media on Monday. Players and coaches are required to take three coronavirus tests a week with the final round administered on Friday.
“We’ll see,” Fuente said of Hamilton’s status. “We’re figuring this all out. … I have no say in return dates, really our athletic department doesn’t. It goes through doc and the department of health. There’s interviews that go on with all those things. It’s not quite as simple as just test dates.”
Tech travels to Durham to face a 0-3 Duke team that’s scored only four touchdowns while turning the ball over 14 times. Clemson transfer Chase Brice has struggled in the early going — he has put up 762 yards, but is only completing 51.3% of his passes and has thrown seven interceptions.
Fuente doesn’t anticipate Brice’s slump lasting long.
“You’re talking about a big, strong-armed guy that can throw the comeback all the way across the field or drop the post in the middle of the field, so he’s got lots of talent and it’s only a matter of time before he finds his stride,” Fuente said. “I think he’ll settle down and eventually have a good season.”
Duke will have one distinct advantage in the conditioning department on Saturday, having already played three games. Tech has played only one game (the much-delayed opener last week) after having only half the team available at practice for much of September with players sidelined in isolation or quarantine.
“To me that’s one of the hardest jobs a head coach has is how to get his team prepared to play and hopefully win a football and also have them fresh and feeling good,” Fuente said. “That surrounds itself around preparation, how much contact, how long to practice, how fresh are they going to be when the game rolls around.
“To me that’s one of the things usually by this time it’s a standard process. Whereas I would say we aren’t quite into the standard process mode just yet because of all the things we’ve been through and the flux of our roster right now.”
If Tech players were tired coming out of the first game, they didn’t show it.
“Obviously they’re probably going to be in more game shape than us, but I’ve got full confidence in our team,” Tech defensive back Brion Murray said on Tuesday. “One game, two games, whether it was our first game or not, we’re going to be ready.”
