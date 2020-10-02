Virginia Tech, in Durham, aims to continue energy of opening win

Tech travels to Durham to face a 0-3 Duke team that’s scored only four touchdowns while turning the ball over 14 times. Clemson transfer Chase Brice has struggled in the early going — he has put up 762 yards, but is only completing 51.3% of his passes and has thrown seven interceptions.

Fuente doesn’t anticipate Brice’s slump lasting long.

“You’re talking about a big, strong-armed guy that can throw the comeback all the way across the field or drop the post in the middle of the field, so he’s got lots of talent and it’s only a matter of time before he finds his stride,” Fuente said. “I think he’ll settle down and eventually have a good season.”

Duke will have one distinct advantage in the conditioning department on Saturday, having already played three games. Tech has played only one game (the much-delayed opener last week) after having only half the team available at practice for much of September with players sidelined in isolation or quarantine.

“To me that’s one of the hardest jobs a head coach has is how to get his team prepared to play and hopefully win a football and also have them fresh and feeling good,” Fuente said. “That surrounds itself around preparation, how much contact, how long to practice, how fresh are they going to be when the game rolls around.