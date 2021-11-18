Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price: ‘Our story is not written’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Price spoke at length about the “hardships” the players have been through from last year’s COVID-season to a series of heartbreaking losses this fall that robbed them of many of their preseason aspirations.

It’s why Price felt an “obligation” to step in for Fuente.

“Our story is not written,” Price said. “Our book is not finished. What’s it going to say? At the end of the day, if we can find a way to win one, maybe two games, then maybe this team will be remembered as the most resilient, mentally tough team that Virginia Tech’s ever had, to overcome what they have gone through in the last two years.”

“No team has had to overcome what they’ve gone through. And if we can get that done, I’ll tip my hat to the kids. Because it’s about them.”

Price said he's stepping into the role with a clear-eyed view of the situation as well.

He doesn’t expect this to be an audition for the full-time head coaching job nor does he want it to be. He was honest about wanting to continue on with the program in some capacity when Babcock hires a new head coach, but doesn't anticipate the next two weeks (and possible bowl game) will be a factor in that decision.