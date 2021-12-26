Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price outlines team’s plans at quarterback for Pinstripe Bowl

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s quarterback room is considerably smaller than the last time the team played.

Backup quarterback Knox Kadum entered the transfer portal shortly after the regular season ended with a 29-24 over the University of Virginia.

The Hokies thought that would be it as it started preparations to face Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29, but starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister jumped in the portal as well nine days before the game.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Burmeister asked to play in the game, but Tech turned down his request. The NCAA rules allow for players in the portal to continue playing for their current team.

Interim coach J.C. Price was asked about Burmeister’s situation last week.

“I appreciate you bringing it up,” Price said. “There are people that opt out around the country, I’d rather just talk about the guys that are going to play in the game.”

After Burmeister transferred, Tech gave the majority of practice reps to Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock.

Blumrick, who rotated with Burmeister the last two weeks, will get the start. The former Texas A&M is 7 of 16 passing for 42 yards with two touchdowns and has run the ball 41 times for 231 yards with two touchdowns.

He suffered a knee injury against Notre Dame that kept him out of the lineup for five weeks. His most extensive playing time came in a 38-26 loss to Miami when he replaced Burmeister for much of the second half.

Price has praised Blumrick’s physical run style multiple time in recent weeks.

“I feel like that’s kind of my thing,” Blumrick said, after the Miami game. “I like putting my head down and running.”

Price also left the door open for Bullock, a true freshman, making his debut in the game. Bullock started out the season as the team’s scout team quarterback, but injuries and attrition have helped him climb into the backup spot.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder has drawn rave reviews for his attention to detail and his work ethic.

“We are talking about it,” Price said, of playing Bullock. “We would like to. I think it would be really good to get Tahj a series or two, but we are going to have to see how the game goes. We are going there to win the game. If we think playing him a series or two is going to help us win the game, we are going to do it. If Connor is rolling and the offense is clicking then I wouldn’t want to upset that.”

Fans have been clamoring for Bullock to get into the lineup as the offense has struggled. Tech heads into the Pinstripe Bowl ranked No. 91 in total offense out of 130 FBS teams (369.9 yards per game). The Hokies have the No. 109 ranked passing offense (179.7 yards per game).

Bullock came signed with Tech as a three-star recruit out of St. Peters Prep in New Jersey. He led the school to a state title as a junior with nearly 3,000 total yards and more than 30 touchdowns.

Price recalled the first time he saw Bullock in the facility and was told he was not in fact a defensive end.

“I was recruiting him to rush the passer,” Price said. “His athletic ability is off the charts and he’s going to be a really good player in the future.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.