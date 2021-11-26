Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price tells players to make their own Commonwealth Cup moment

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price speaks with authority when discussing the Commonwealth Cup.
The former Hokies defensive tackle helped bring the cup home from Charlottesville during his playing days on two separate occasions. The second time was the memorable 1995 game that Price said this week was a day he “will never forget.”
Tech came back from a 29-14 deficit in the game with quarterback Jim Druckenmiller throwing the go-ahead 32-yard touchdown to Jermaine Holmes in the final minute.
Price referenced that game when he addressed the team this week.
"The biggest thing I remember about that game, is the same I try to reiterate to any team or any guys I coach — there comes a certain point in time where someone has got to stand and say you know what I need to go do something,” Price said.
That moment for Price came midway through the fourth quarter when he looked over at his linemate Cornell Brown and they told each other they needed to “take it up a notch.”
Virginia went backyards on their ensuing series with Price tackling running back Tiki Barber for a loss on first down, sacking Mike Groh on second down and Brown getting a sack of his own to force the three and out.
Price anticipates there will be a similar moment on Saturday when Tech needs someone to step up especially with the way Virginia’s offense is playing. The Cavs come into the game averaging 35.5 points and 518.7 yards per game.
The only time UVA struggled this season was in a 28-3 loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago, but starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong missed the game with a rib injury. He returned to the lineup last week against Pittsburgh and didn’t look like he was having any issues as he put up 487 passing yards (73.5%) with three touchdowns and an interception.
“He’s got confidence, he’s got confidence in his receivers and he’s hard to get to and he has a really quick release,” Price said. “I think he’s a really good football player.”
Armstrong is looking to avenge last year’s loss in the Commonwealth Cup, a game in which he struggled. He only averaged 5.6 yards per attempt — the fewest in his two years as starter — threw a pair of interceptions and was bottled up in the run game, but he’s playing at a much higher level than he was a year ago.
"He's very quick with his reads right now,” Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “He's very fast with the ball. He's been really good at reading his pre-snap coverage, he's really diagnosing the coverage and getting it out fast."
Hollifield said the game could come down to Tech’s third-down defense. Virginia is converting 45.6% of its third down conversion attempts this season (No. 19 out of 130 FBS teams) and Armstrong is a big reason behind that success with 39 first down throws on 79 passing attempts in third down situations.
Miami converted 6 of 12 third down attempts last week against the Hokies and two of those came in the first quarter on third and 10.
“That's unacceptable,” Hollifield said.
Those conversions came as part of a slow start that saw Tech fall behind 21-3. One of Price’s top priorities this week was to make sure the Hokies played a lot sharper in the early going against a UVA team that can put up points in bunches.
“We didn’t lose,” Price said, of the Miami game. “We ran out of time...Miami’s a good football team, but if we get off to a better start, maybe we would’ve been on top.”