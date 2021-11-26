Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price tells players to make their own Commonwealth Cup moment

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price speaks with authority when discussing the Commonwealth Cup.

The former Hokies defensive tackle helped bring the cup home from Charlottesville during his playing days on two separate occasions. The second time was the memorable 1995 game that Price said this week was a day he “will never forget.”

Tech came back from a 29-14 deficit in the game with quarterback Jim Druckenmiller throwing the go-ahead 32-yard touchdown to Jermaine Holmes in the final minute.

Price referenced that game when he addressed the team this week.

"The biggest thing I remember about that game, is the same I try to reiterate to any team or any guys I coach — there comes a certain point in time where someone has got to stand and say you know what I need to go do something,” Price said.

That moment for Price came midway through the fourth quarter when he looked over at his linemate Cornell Brown and they told each other they needed to “take it up a notch.”

Virginia went backyards on their ensuing series with Price tackling running back Tiki Barber for a loss on first down, sacking Mike Groh on second down and Brown getting a sack of his own to force the three and out.