Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price: ‘The bowls you remember are the ones you win’

“I wouldn’t say that we’ve had any more opt-outs than anybody else in the country,” Price added. “It’s just the nature of college sports right now.”

Price sees a silver lining in that some of the team’s younger players will get an opportunity to step up.

“The term I’ve used is competitive excellence,” Price said. “And now they have a chance, they have a great opportunity to display their talents. And just the fact that you are going to do a little extra with those guys, as far as their technique and fundamentals and maybe even have some, we call it a young guns scrimmage and let those guys do a little bit more, maybe tackle to the ground a little bit and have a little fun to the end of practice.”

The other issue Price addressed on the call was the coaches left in limbo with the departure of coach Justin Fuente.

Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said all coaching staff decisions will be left to new coach Brent Pry. Price is the only member of the old staff that Pry has decided to retain once the season ends thus far.

“I know we’ve had a couple guys on our current staff that may have had interviews, but as far as right now I’m aware, the staff that’s been intact this whole year will go with us to the bowl game and coach the bowl game and do the best job we can do for these kids is to finish up the year,” Price said.

