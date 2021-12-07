Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price: ‘The bowls you remember are the ones you win’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price wants players to enjoy their trip to New York City later this month for the Pinstripe Bowl.
Price has fond memories of his own bowl experiences — particularly the week he spent in New Orleans for the 1995 Sugar Bowl — but he wants them to know this won’t just be a vacation.
“I’s documented we had a good time, but there came a point where I stood in front of the team, speaking on behalf of the seniors and we still had another night or two that we were able to go out, and I said, guys, this is enough,” Price said. “We had enough time having fun in New Orleans and we can have a good time after the game. But right now let’s get down to business of winning the football game. And that’s what it’s still about.”
The Pinstripe Bowl held a virtual introductory press conference on Tuesday with members from the New York Yankees’ organization responsible for overseeing the game, Price and Tech athletic director Whit Babcock as well as Maryland athletic director Damon Evans and coach Mike Locksley.
Price, who dialed into the call while out recruiting, said the Hokies are going to “prepare like hell” in Blacksburg knowing the bowl organizers have a long list of activities planned for the participating teams when they get on site.
“This is a reward, but it’s still a game,” Price said. “I’ve never been to a bad bowl, but there’s been some that are better than others. The bowls you remember are the ones you win.”
Tech will go into that game short-handed at some key positions after receivers Tayvion Robinson and Tre Turner along with quarterback Knox Kadum, defensive tackle Jordan Williams and defensive end Amare Barno have all opted out. Robinson and Kadum entered the transfer portal while the others are starting NFL draft prep.
“As soon as there became such an emphasis on the Final Four playoff, you see across the country, guys are opting out of the Orange Bowl, opting out of the Sugar Bowl,” Price said. “I played in the Sugar Bowl and I never would have thought about it.”
“So I think every kid has got to decide what’s best for him and his family. And things have changed, and the way people think about their bowl experiences, they have to make an individual decision about what they think is best for them and their future. And we understand that.”
That list might not be done yet either.
Tech has a handful of other draft prospects — left guard Lecitus Smith, center Brock Hoffman, corner Jermaine Waller and safety Chamarri Conner — that haven’t announced their plans.
“I wouldn’t say that we’ve had any more opt-outs than anybody else in the country,” Price added. “It’s just the nature of college sports right now.”
Price sees a silver lining in that some of the team’s younger players will get an opportunity to step up.
“The term I’ve used is competitive excellence,” Price said. “And now they have a chance, they have a great opportunity to display their talents. And just the fact that you are going to do a little extra with those guys, as far as their technique and fundamentals and maybe even have some, we call it a young guns scrimmage and let those guys do a little bit more, maybe tackle to the ground a little bit and have a little fun to the end of practice.”
The other issue Price addressed on the call was the coaches left in limbo with the departure of coach Justin Fuente.
Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said all coaching staff decisions will be left to new coach Brent Pry. Price is the only member of the old staff that Pry has decided to retain once the season ends thus far.
“I know we’ve had a couple guys on our current staff that may have had interviews, but as far as right now I’m aware, the staff that’s been intact this whole year will go with us to the bowl game and coach the bowl game and do the best job we can do for these kids is to finish up the year,” Price said.