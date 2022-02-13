Virginia Tech knocks off No. 23 North Carolina on record-breaking day

BLACKSBURG — A Virginia Tech women's basketball team record was broken Sunday.

But that was not the only record that fell.

The Hokies knocked off No. 23 North Carolina 66-61 at Cassell Coliseum for their school-record fourth win over a ranked foe this season.

"Our confidence is through the roof right now," guard Aisha Sheppard said.

"We talked about this in the offseason, … how much we want to win. And I think that it's showing. It's not just our mouths speaking; our actions are showing it. And I think that that's been the difference between other [Tech] teams and this team. We'll do anything to make sure we win."

Sheppard made four 3-pointers Sunday, breaking the ACC career record for 3-pointers.

"To kind of cement my name and put it with some other legends is amazing," said Sheppard, who had 14 points Sunday. "That comes with having great teammates and being in a great environment with great coaches."

Sheppard, in her fifth season playing for the Hokies, now has 377 career 3-pointers. Former Louisville star Asia Durr previously owned the record with 374.

"She's in the history books," point guard Georgia Amoore said of Sheppard. "We still have so many games left. … She's going to make it hard for the next person to catch her."

Tech coach Kenny Brooks hugged Sheppard on the court at game's end and again in the locker room.

"She's an ambassador for our program," Brooks said. "She's an ambassador for Virginia Tech. She's an ambassador for this community."

Sheppard, who already owned the school mark for career 3-pointers, is closing in on the school record for career points. She needs 26 points to break the late Renee Dennis' mark of 1,791 points.

Is she glad she opted to return to Tech for her extra year of eligibility instead of turning pro?

"I am glad," she said. "Great to be a part of this."

The Hokies improved to 19-6 overall and 11-3 in the ACC, tying the 2019-20 team for the most ACC wins in a season in school history.

This is the first time Tech has ever beaten more than three ranked foes in a season. Tech beat then-No. 15 Duke in December and won at then-No. 16 Duke last month. The Hokies beat No. 11 Georgia Tech on Thursday; this is the first time Tech has won two consecutive games against ranked foes.

"These were things that we talked about in the offseason, and the fact that it's coming to fruition is just amazing," Sheppard said. "It feels really, really good to be in this position, especially me. I've gone through this [for] five years now and it's never been like this, so this feels amazing.

"It's the cohesiveness. We love each other to death, and we'll do anything for each other."

The Hokies had been tied for third place with Notre Dame but assumed sole possession of third on Sunday, thanks to their win and Notre Dame's loss to Louisville.

Amoore had 17 points and five 3-pointers Sunday, while Elizabeth Kitley had 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Tech, which lost at UNC by 25 points last month, won its fourth straight game.

"We're as good as anyone when we play well," Brooks said. "We're starting to figure it out. I think this week we figured it out.

"We have four kids on our team that have scored 1,000 points, … and they're learning when to be aggressive. … They're really trying to feed off each other.

"When we can play like this, it's really hard to try to take away one area. It's hard to take away Liz because you don't know who else is going to step up."

The Hokies were playing their fourth game in eight days.

"At certain stretches during the game, they were just fatigued," Brooks said. "They really willed themselves to this win."

UNC (19-5, 9-5) shot just 32.8% from the field. Tech has held each of its last 10 foes to worse than 43% shooting from the field.

"We guard the paint and we funnel you to a certain area and we make you take a difficult shot," Brooks said.

Tech trailed UNC 21-9 after one quarter. Tech shot 26.7% from the field and was outrebounded 17-5 in that quarter.

"We had a bad first quarter and we were able to turn it around," Sheppard said. "A couple years ago we probably would've lost this game."

Down 24-14 in the second quarter, Tech went on a 17-2 run to grab a 31-26 lead with 1:30 left in the quarter.

Trailing 35-34 in the third, Tech went on an 8-0 run to grab a 42-35 lead with 4:49 left in that quarter. Tech led the rest of the way.

UNC cut the lead to 57-53 in the fourth, but Cayla King and Sheppard answered with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 63-53 cushion with 3:10 to go.

The Tar Heels cut the lead to 63-58, but Kitley answered with a bucket and free throw.

UNC cut the deficit to 66-61 with 1:11 left but missed its final three shots.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.