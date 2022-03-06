Virginia Tech lands basketball recruit Darren Buchanan Jr.

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young did lose a game Saturday, but he also won a recruiting battle.

Darren Buchanan, a senior forward at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., tweeted Saturday that he has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Buchanan tweeted last month that his five finalists were Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Rutgers, George Washington and George Mason.

Buchanan played AAU basketball for Maryland-based Team Durant. His team also included DeMatha Catholic High School's Rodney Rice, who signed with Tech last fall.

"[Buchanan is] a kid with an enormously high ceiling," Team Durant assistant coach Leigh Avery said Sunday in a phone interview. "He doesn't turn 17 until July.

"His ceiling is off the charts. [Tech is] getting a kid with a relentless motor. … Great athlete. Strong as an ox. Unbelievable rebounder.

"I don't think he's scratched the surface of how good he's going to be."

Team Durant is the former AAU squad of current Hokies sophomore reserve Darius Maddox.

Buchanan, a two-time D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association player of the year, has scored more than 1,000 career points for his high school. His team played in the D.C. State Athletic Association title game Sunday.

Avery said Buchanan can not only play small forward for the Hokies but could also play power forward at times.

"He can be a rotational player his freshman year and probably will make an impact because he can rebound the ball so well and he defends and his motor is just off the charts," Avery said. "His energy coming off the bench I think will get him in games next year.

"Once he gets into a college weight room, I think you're going to see a world of difference in his body. But he does have the body to play minutes as a freshman.

"But I do also think, like Darius, you're going to see a major jump from his freshman to sophomore year."

Avery said Buchanan's offensive strong suit is his mid-range game.

"He does have to work on the ability to shoot the ball from behind the [3-point] line," Avery said. "Mostly he's getting his points off one, two dribble into the mid-range. Or because he's so physically strong at 6-7 playing [small forward], he's just straight-line driving kids to the rim.

"Smaller players really can't guard him because he's so strong and so athletic. And then bigger players really have a hard time guarding him because he can take them out on the perimeter.

"In AAU, he was able to guard a little bit smaller player — and was able to guard a little bit bigger player because of his strength."

Buchanan tweeted on Jan. 15 that Virginia Tech had offered him a scholarship.

He is rated a three-star recruit by the Rivals and 247sports recruiting websites.

Buchanan becomes the fourth member of Young's 2021-22 recruiting class, joining fall signees Rice, M.J. Collins and Patrick Wessler. Tech has one scholarship left to pass out.

