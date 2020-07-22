Virginia Tech lands commitment from one of most productive high school RBs in Georgia

Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment from running back Malachi Thomas on Wednesday.
“I would like to thank all of the coaches that have took their time to get to know me as a student-athlete and a person,” Thomas tweeted. “Now I would like to thank coach (Adam) Lechtenberg, coach (Vance) Vice and the whole Virginia Tech coaching staff for recruiting me and with that being said I am proud to announce that I have decided to commit to the university of Virginia Tech to further my academic and athletic career.”
The Hart County running back out of Georgia is currently unranked by 247 Sports, but has 17 scholarship offers including ones Appalachian State, Duke, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Memphis and UCF.
Tech offered Thomas a scholarship in early May.
Thomas was one of the most productive high school players in the state of Georgia last season — he was the 3A Player of the Year — with 2,800-plus all-purpose yards (1,942 rushing) and 36 total touchdowns. He also put up more than 1,000 rushing yards as a sophomore.
According to his Hudl profile, he runs a 4.51 40-yard dash.
He’s the second running back in Tech’s 2021 class joining Chance Black, a three-star back out of South Carolina.
Tech heads into the 2020 season with an abundance of scholarship running backs — Jalen Holston, Raheem Blackshear, Terius Wheatley, Khalil Herbert, Marco Lee, Keshawn King, Tahj Gary, Cole Beck, Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson — and only two are listed as seniors.
