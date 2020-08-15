Virginia Tech lands verbal commit from Texas offensive lineman

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech hasn’t taken its eyes off Texas.

The Hokies lost a pair of high-profile recruits from the state in the spring, but continue to look to Lone Star state for talent.

Tech landed a verbal commit from three-star Dickinson High School offensive lineman Canon Boone on Saturday. Boone made the announcement on Twitter.

"I want to thank all the programs who have recruited me up until now for giving me the opportunities to be a part of their programs, but with much prayer and careful consideration I am shutting down my recruitment, and beyond blessed to say I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University."

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder had 22 offers including ones from Mississippi State, Colorado, Arizona, Houston and Purdue. According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s the No. 86 ranked offensive tackle prospect in the 2021 class.

Boone played for a Dickinson team that went 10-2 and reached the second round of the playoffs last season.