Virginia Tech lands verbal commit from versatile wide receiver out of Texas

Justin Fuente’s connections paid off on the recruiting trail Thursday when Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment from three-star receiver Da’Wain Lofton.
“I am beyond blessed and excited to be able to announce that I am committing to the University at Virginia Tech to further my athletic and academic career,I would like to thank Coach (Justin) Fuente, Coach (Brad) Cornelsen, Coach (Adam) Lehtenberg and Coach (Jafar) Williams for recruiting me and my family. I am 100% committed,” Lofton tweeted.
Lofton plays for North Side High School in Fort Worth, Texas for coach Joseph Turner, a former TCU running back who led the team in rushing during Fuente’s first three years on staff (2007-09).
Fuente was Turner’s position coach for two years before being named offensive coordinator.
Lofton is the No. 140 ranked player in Texas and No. 975 nationally, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He has an impressive list of 20-plus scholarship offers including ones from Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, SMU, Washington State and Louisville.
Tech was the first team that offered the receiver after his breakout junior year.
Lofton had 60 carries for 332 yards (5.5 yards per carry), 55 catches for 1,216 yards and nearly 500 yards on kick returns. He led the team with 32 total touchdowns.
He’s the second verbal commitment in as many days for Tech, which now has 16 verbal commitments for its 2021 class with three receivers (Tray Curry and Jaylen Jones).
The receiver reignites the Hokies hopes of landing a player out of Texas for a second straight year. They lost a pair of highly sought after commits from the Lone Star state when quarterback Dematrius Davis decommitted in May and wide receiver Latrell Neville followed suit in June.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
