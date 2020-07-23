Virginia Tech lands verbal commit from versatile wide receiver out of Texas

Justin Fuente’s connections paid off on the recruiting trail Thursday when Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment from three-star receiver Da’Wain Lofton.

“I am beyond blessed and excited to be able to announce that I am committing to the University at Virginia Tech to further my athletic and academic career,I would like to thank Coach (Justin) Fuente, Coach (Brad) Cornelsen, Coach (Adam) Lehtenberg and Coach (Jafar) Williams for recruiting me and my family. I am 100% committed,” Lofton tweeted.

Lofton plays for North Side High School in Fort Worth, Texas for coach Joseph Turner, a former TCU running back who led the team in rushing during Fuente’s first three years on staff (2007-09).

Fuente was Turner’s position coach for two years before being named offensive coordinator.

Lofton is the No. 140 ranked player in Texas and No. 975 nationally, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He has an impressive list of 20-plus scholarship offers including ones from Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, SMU, Washington State and Louisville.

Tech was the first team that offered the receiver after his breakout junior year.