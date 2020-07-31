Virginia Tech lands verbal commitment from 3-star defensive end out of Georgia

Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment on Friday afternoon from three-star defensive end Cole Nelson.

“Virginia Tech is a good fit for me,” Nelson wrote in a post on social media explaining his decision. “ Virginia Tech will allow me to continue to develop academically, athletically, socially and spiritually. I look forward to building lifelong relationships with the coaching staff and my new teammates.”

Nelson had 57 tackles (37 solo) with 7.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries as a junior.

The Johns Creek High School defender out of Georgia is ranked the No. 1106 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has more than 30 scholarship offers including ones from power five schools including Michigan State, Virginia, Boston College, Illinois, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Nelson is the second verbal commit at the position for new co-defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp. He joins three-star Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll, who has a similar frame at 6-foot-3, 220-pounds.