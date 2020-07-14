Virginia Tech lands verbal commitment from 3-star receiver out of Tennessee

Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment from three-star receiver Tray Curry on Tuesday afternoon. Curry announced his decision with a short instagram post.

"My time," he wrote.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder is the No. 13 ranked prospect in Tennessee. He's the No. 65 ranked receiver in the 2021 class and No. 421 overall. He's the second highest recruit in Tech's class behind recently committed defensive back DJ Harvey.

The Bradley Center High School rising senior has 15 scholarship offers including ones from Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Virginia, Auburn, Memphis, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Tech offered Curry way back in August 2018 and he visited campus for the Notre Dame game at Lane Stadium a few months later.

The Hokies has signed two other players from Tennessee — offensive lineman Walker Culver (2018) and defensive end Derrell Bailey (2020) — during coach Justin Fuente's tenure. The team held a satellite camp in the state for the first time last year.

Tech has added three players to their 2021 class in July and now have 14 verbal commits overall. Curry is the second wide receiver in the class, joining Jaylen Jones, and probably won't be the last. The Hokies lost four receivers to the transfer portal during the offseason and will look to add one or two more to the class.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

