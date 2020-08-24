Virginia Tech lands verbal commitment from Alabama running back

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment from three-star running back Kenji Christian out of Pinson Valley High School in Alabama on Monday.

Christian revealed the decision in a video posted on social media.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s the No. 42 ranked running back in the 2021 signing class.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries in his team’s season-opener to Hewitt Trussville last week. He ran the ball 63 times last year for 451 yards.

Christian narrowed down his list to Ole Miss and Virginia Tech from among 22 scholarship offers including ones from Arkansas, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Tennessee.

If Christian signs he would be the team’s first signee from Alabama during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure. Tech has found success recruiting Georgia and Florida in recent years, but the program has rarely branched out into other southern states where the SEC holds a foothold on the recruiting trail. The Hokies lost the verbal commitment they got from Arkansas in June when three-star defensive tackle Tyas Martin decommited.