 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech lands verbal commitment from Clemson DT transfer Jordan Williams
0 comments

Virginia Tech lands verbal commitment from Clemson DT transfer Jordan Williams

{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Williams

Clemson's Jordan Williams (59) reacts after making a defensive play during an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

 Richard Shiro

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech addressed a need for defensive tackle depth in a major way on Monday.

The Hokies landed a verbal commitment from Clemson grad transfer defensive tackle Jordan Williams, who entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 4. Williams announced he was committing to Virginia Tech on Monday with a short social media post.

“VA (sic) I’m coming home,” the Virginia Beach native tweeted.

Williams had Tech in his top three coming out of Frank W. High School as a four-star recruit in 2017 with 29 scholarship offers. He was the No. 5 ranked in-state recruit in the class and No. 167 ranked overall player, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder had 41 tackles (19 solo) with 9.5 for a loss and four sacks in three years (673 snaps) with Clemson. He redshirted his freshman year, but will still have two years of eligibility left thanks to the NCAA’s decision to give all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Tech was down to six scholarship defensive tackles after fifth year senior Jarrod Hewitt opted against coming back for an additional year.

Fellow senior DaShawn Crawford will be back, but the status of Jaden Cunningham remains unknown. Cunningham opted out of the 2020 season and rehabbed an achilles injury from home in the fall. The Hokies signed three-star defensive tackle Desmond Mamudi in December out of Florida.

Williams is the third player with starting experience Tech has added out of the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Hokies have signed Maryland center Johnny Jordan and Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert