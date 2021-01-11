Virginia Tech lands verbal commitment from Clemson DT transfer Jordan Williams

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech addressed a need for defensive tackle depth in a major way on Monday.

The Hokies landed a verbal commitment from Clemson grad transfer defensive tackle Jordan Williams, who entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 4. Williams announced he was committing to Virginia Tech on Monday with a short social media post.

“VA (sic) I’m coming home,” the Virginia Beach native tweeted.

Williams had Tech in his top three coming out of Frank W. High School as a four-star recruit in 2017 with 29 scholarship offers. He was the No. 5 ranked in-state recruit in the class and No. 167 ranked overall player, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder had 41 tackles (19 solo) with 9.5 for a loss and four sacks in three years (673 snaps) with Clemson. He redshirted his freshman year, but will still have two years of eligibility left thanks to the NCAA’s decision to give all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Tech was down to six scholarship defensive tackles after fifth year senior Jarrod Hewitt opted against coming back for an additional year.