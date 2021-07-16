Virginia Tech lands verbal commitment from highly ranked Lord Botetourt OL Gunner Givens

“He’s just a really big, athletic kid,” Harless said. “He plays with a real high motor on the field. Extremely aggressive. He’s got a skillset he needs to have if he keeps developing, to me, he's going to be one, an elite offensive lineman.”

Harless has taken advantage of that athleticism by having Givens work as a two-way player who splits his time on offense at tight end and offensive tackle. This fall Givens will have an expanded role on defense as an outside linebacker in the team’s 3-4 defense.

“We’ve got plenty of talented offensive lineman, we are really blessed,” Harless said. “We are going to try to throw the ball a little bit more to him (this fall) and plan on standing him up on defense this year. He’ll have to learn how to get into coverage. He’s played on the defensive line the last couple years, and probably knows about 50% of the skill set he will need for this year.”

Givens views playing tight end as a way to bolster his skill set, and that sentiment is shared by the collegiate coaches that recruited him.

“The new age offensive tackle, you have got to be athletic,” Givens said. “You got to be able to move because those edge rushers are really quick.”