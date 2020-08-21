Virginia Tech lands verbal commitment from one of top FCS cornerbacks

BLACKSBURG — Illinois State defensive back Devin Taylor didn’t spend much time in the transfer portal.

Taylor announced he was transferring on Wednesday in the wake of the Missouri Valley Conference Football cancelling fall football. He verbally committed to Virginia Tech less than 48 hours later.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was one of the most productive cornerbacks in the FCS last year with 24 passes defended (one shy of the school record) and five interceptions. He started all 15 of ISU’s games and made the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first-team.

Tech's recruiting staff checks the transfer portal database on a daily basis.

The quick marriage made sense with Tech looking to add depth at cornerback after the departure of Caleb Farley, a first-team All-ACC selection last year. The Hokies have talent at the position with Jermaine Waller, Armani Chatman and Brion Murray, but those are the only three scholarship players with experience.

Taylor will be eligible to play right away as a grad transfer.