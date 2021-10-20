Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield addresses fan base’s growing frustration with the team

Hollifield said no one in Tech’s locker room is happy with that 3-3 record, but the players feel like they just got done playing the toughest stretch of their schedule and two of those loses were in one possession games where the Hokies were a play away from winning.

“It's not an excuse, I just think we have a lot better road ahead of us,” Hollifield said.

Hollifield was encouraged by how the team responded on Sunday with a “juiced up” workout and that carried over to Tuesday with a similarly intense practice. He’s also happy with the way the defense has continued to rally around the offense as they try to work their way out of an extended slump.

One of the key factors in the team’s 2019 turnaround was Tech making a change at quarterback from Ryan Willis to Hendon Hooker. The coaching staff hasn’t given any indication that Braxton Burmeister is at risk of losing his job just yet — he was 11 of 32 for 134 yards with a touchdown and interception against Pitt — and the focus is getting him to play up to his potential.

Hollifield said the defense is committed to doing their part.