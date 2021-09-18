Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield doesn’t want emotional loss to ‘tear’ the locker room apart

The defender said he doesn’t want to see that kind of finger-pointing seep into the locker room where it could pit teammates against each other.

“I’ve seen losses like this tear a team apart, especially sides of the ball,” Hollifield said. “We can’t let that happen. I talked to a lot of the leaders on the team, trying to keep this team as one. That’s really our main goal right now. Come back and have a great week, win this week, and then go into the bye, rest up.”

Hollifield, who is a co-captain and member of the team’s leadership council, plans on using his leadership position to prevent that from happening.

“You’ve got to trust your team, trust your leaders to get that done. You’ve just got to set the tone. Tomorrow we’ve got to come out and set the tone. That’s really what it is. The way we go, I feel like, is where the team goes. The young guys are great followers, and if we do it, they’ll follow. We’ve just got to keep them on track. That’s my main goal.”

This won’t be the first time Virginia Tech’s locker room has dealt with this kind of emotion. The Hokies are 5-6 in one possession games going back to 2019. They were 2-3 last year with losses to Liberty, Miami and Wake Forest.

“Our guys came back in the second half and really just kept fighting and scratching and clawing,” Fuente said. “We had a chance to win the game there. So our guys are pretty crushed. We are all crushed. “

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.