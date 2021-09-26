Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield offers interesting perspective on booming hit against Richmond

BLACKSBURG — Richmond receiver Jonathan Johnson barely had time to look up.

Johnson caught a hitch route for a short gain early in the third quarter and was immediately met by a 239-pound missile named Dax Hollifield. Hollifield leveled Johnson at the 21-yard line, but the linebacker was cautious about celebrating as he got up off the ground.

“I look for the laundry a little bit,” Hollifield said.

While Hollifield thought it was textbook hit — the linebacker didn’t lead with the crown of his helmet or make forcible contact with Johnson’s head or neck area — officials have struggled to call targeting consistently.

Hollifield pointed to Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain, who was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter against Penn State last week for a hit at the goal line that didn’t appear close to the written definition of the penalty.

As a fellow linebacker, Hollifield found the moment heartbreaking.

“There’s not much you can really do about anything anymore. You really just have to be a fundamental tackler and really just trust in that,” Hollifield said.

That’s where his mind went on Saturday.