Virginia Tech LB Rayshard Ashby entering 2021 NFL Draft

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday.
Ashby was a senior, but he could have come back for a fifth year with the NCAA giving all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The linebacker announced the decision with a lengthy thank you letter to fans on social media.
“Through your love and support I always felt that when you said 'This is Home' was not simply a slogan but that I would always have a home in Blacksburg,” Ashby wrote. “Your love and support have been second to none. I have truly appreciated all the special moments we shared together in Lane and they will never be forgotten nor taken for granted...This time has come around well too fast but I will forever have these memories with me for the rest of my life.”
Ashby was a three-year starter for Tech at middle linebacker. He finished his career with 294 tackles (156 solo) — he led the team in tackling in 2018 and 2019 — with 34 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and five forced fumbles.
He earned second-team All-ACC honors as a junior in 2019 and was the conference’s linebacker of the week five times that season. Ashby’s 120 tackles were the most for a Tech defender since Vince Hall had 128 in 2006.
Ashby, who only missed one game in four years, was a three-star signee in Tech’s 2017 class out of Lloyd C. Bird High School and was the No. 21 ranked player in Virginia.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton told reporters earlier this month that he planned to do a little bit of lobbying to get Ashby along with defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt to come back for the 2021 season — “I want those two on my team whatever my team is, whether it’s football or whether it’s selling ice cream” — but acknowledged he faced an uphill battle.
“Those two guys, since they’ve stepped foot in the door, have given everything that they have to this program and to their teammates and I respect them so much, love them for it and I’m so appreciative that they were here, I’d love them back, but that’s going to be a decision with them and their families, and I respect it either way,” Hamilton said.
Ashby’s decision will give Dax Hollifield a shot to play at his natural position. Hollifield split his time in practice between the mic and outside linebacker, but the majority of his playing time the last three seasons came on the outside. Tech’s first-team linebacker tandem going into spring will likely be Hollifield and Alan Tisdale at outside linebacker.