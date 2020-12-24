Virginia Tech LB Rayshard Ashby entering 2021 NFL Draft

Ashby, who only missed one game in four years, was a three-star signee in Tech’s 2017 class out of Lloyd C. Bird High School and was the No. 21 ranked player in Virginia.

Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton told reporters earlier this month that he planned to do a little bit of lobbying to get Ashby along with defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt to come back for the 2021 season — “I want those two on my team whatever my team is, whether it’s football or whether it’s selling ice cream” — but acknowledged he faced an uphill battle.

“Those two guys, since they’ve stepped foot in the door, have given everything that they have to this program and to their teammates and I respect them so much, love them for it and I’m so appreciative that they were here, I’d love them back, but that’s going to be a decision with them and their families, and I respect it either way,” Hamilton said.

Ashby’s decision will give Dax Hollifield a shot to play at his natural position. Hollifield split his time in practice between the mic and outside linebacker, but the majority of his playing time the last three seasons came on the outside. Tech’s first-team linebacker tandem going into spring will likely be Hollifield and Alan Tisdale at outside linebacker.

