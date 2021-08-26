Virginia Tech LBs coach Jack Tyler happy to have won debate over Jaden Keller

Tyler anticipates putting those persuasion skills to use in the coming years more frequently thanks to a recent “huge shift” in the team’s recruiting philosophy.

“You’re recruiting guys that are valuable, maybe not even on defense, maybe on offense as well,” Tyler said. “There’s a little bit of give and take there from the offensive staff and the defensive staff, where we’re trying to get guys that are long and athletic and they can play a bunch of different positions, because obviously that’s going to make us better.”

The early returns on Keller's play at linebacker have all been positive.

Tyler rattled off a long list of qualities he’s seen from Keller’s first few weeks of practice at the will linebacker position from the defender's “unbelievable” length, athleticism and size to his good instincts and tackling ability.

Coach Justin Fuente and Hamilton have both offered similar praise.

“He’s playing a tough position that’s new for him, so there’s some vision and some things happening that it takes time for those guys, but he’s mature in that respect and we’ve got high hopes for him,” Hamilton said. “We’ll take our time with him.”