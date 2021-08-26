Virginia Tech LBs coach Jack Tyler happy to have won debate over Jaden Keller

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker coach Jack Tyler had to fight to get Jaden Keller in his room.
Tech wasn’t sure where they were going to play the former two-way standout when he signed out of Tennessee High School as part of the team’s 2021 signing class in December.
The three-star recruit excelled on the defensive side of the ball at safety as a senior with 53 tackles (39 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and two interceptions in eight games.
He picked Tech from a dozen scholarship offers including ones from Tennessee, Vanderbilt South Carolina and Wake Forest.
“He was more of a safety, kind of a hybrid guy,” Tyler said. “But he didn’t play much in the box, so we were kind of anticipating how he would be getting off blocks or if he’d play more of a phone booth role.”
The Hokies knew they wanted him on defense, but Tyler and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who is also the team's safeties coach, had a spirited debate over him in the spring.
“Coach Ham and I both fought over him,” Tyler said.
Tyler anticipates putting those persuasion skills to use in the coming years more frequently thanks to a recent “huge shift” in the team’s recruiting philosophy.
“You’re recruiting guys that are valuable, maybe not even on defense, maybe on offense as well,” Tyler said. “There’s a little bit of give and take there from the offensive staff and the defensive staff, where we’re trying to get guys that are long and athletic and they can play a bunch of different positions, because obviously that’s going to make us better.”
The early returns on Keller's play at linebacker have all been positive.
Tyler rattled off a long list of qualities he’s seen from Keller’s first few weeks of practice at the will linebacker position from the defender's “unbelievable” length, athleticism and size to his good instincts and tackling ability.
Coach Justin Fuente and Hamilton have both offered similar praise.
“He’s playing a tough position that’s new for him, so there’s some vision and some things happening that it takes time for those guys, but he’s mature in that respect and we’ve got high hopes for him,” Hamilton said. “We’ll take our time with him.”
That doesn’t mean Keller won’t see the field at all this fall.
He might find an immediate role on special teams, which is where Tech's linebackers usually fill key roles. Dax Hollifield was third on the team with 141 snaps on special teams last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Dean Ferguson was seventh with 108 snaps. Artis opted out down the stretch, but had 70 snaps in just seven games.
Keller could jump into the rotation there as he continues to learn the position at will linebacker behind expected starter Alan Tisdale and Marshall transfer C.J. McCray.
“I think we saw from Day 1 that he would be able to compete at a high level at the linebacker position and the sky is the limit for that kid,” Tyler said, of Keller.