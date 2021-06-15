Virginia Tech leaders join other schools in urging Northam to action on athletes' name, image and likeness

Full text of the letter
"Dear Governor Northam and General Assembly Leaders,
Intercollegiate athletics is a unique model of competition built upon amateurism. Athletes pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees at top colleges and universities, without receiving a salary, and participate in some of the highest levels of competition. Athletes are also students, not employees, who simultaneously pursue a degree and participate in a group activity that brings acclaim and attention to their institutions.
Virginia colleges and universities provide personal, academic and developmental resources that allow students personal and professional growth opportunities. This is essential because most student-athletes do not pursue a professional athletic career. However, unlike their non-athlete peers, student-athletes are precluded from pursuing legitimate earning opportunities that are associated with their talents and skills.
Specifically, National Collegiate Athletic Association (“NCAA”) and National Junior College Athletic Association (“NJCAA”) rules preclude student-athletes from using their name, image and likeness (“NIL”) for commercial purposes. Student-athletes believe earning income from their NIL is a fundamental right, which the NCAA prohibition violates. Thus, student-athletes have pushed for change and the ability to obtain benefits from their NIL.
Prior to 2020, institutions were hopeful that the United States Congress would legislate and create a national Name, Image, and Likeness standard. Unfortunately, to date, the Congress has not considered such legislation and the outlook at this point for the future is unclear. In the face of pressure from student-athletes and their advocates, the NCAA has considered modernizing its NIL prohibition. In November 2020, the NCAA proposed legislation that would permit student-athletes to earn income from their NIL. However, in January 2021, the NCAA tabled its NIL legislation. Currently, there is no date as to when that legislation will be considered again.
In the wake of the NCAA’s inaction, sixteen states have enacted laws that will permit student-athletes to use their NIL for commercial purposes. Several other states have also introduced NIL bills. Many of these laws go into effect as early as July 1, 2021. This state-by-state patchwork approach will create a real imbalance in the opportunities available to student-athletes in different states, starting this summer.
Student-athletes are monitoring which states are adopting NIL laws and are making enrollment decisions based in part on the availability of NIL benefits in particular states. Virginia is on the losing end of these decisions, given our lack of an NIL law similar to those adopted by other states. Accordingly, student-athletes are choosing to attend institutions in states other than Virginia because those states have adopted favorable laws.
Unless we act soon and provide Virginia student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from their NIL, Virginia colleges and universities will continue to suffer a significant competitive disadvantage. Virginia colleges and universities have strong academic and intercollegiate athletic programs, but this strength will wane as student-athletes choose to attend colleges and universities in states that have NIL laws.
As in other states, the allowance of NIL benefits in Virginia could come in the form of legislation passed by our General Assembly. Unfortunately, the legislative session in the Commonwealth of Virginia has ended and legislation is not possible unless the General Assembly were to consider legislation during a special session. Therefore, we anticipate the General Assembly will not be able to consider NIL legislation until after the NIL laws of other states go into effect. Virginia student-athletes, colleges, and universities will be at a significant competitive disadvantage for at least a year due to the enactment of NIL legislation in other states. We believe this delay will further increase inequities among student-athletes.
In follow-up to our April 22, 2021, meeting with Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, we urge you to consider issuing an Executive Order that provides immediate NIL opportunities to Virginia student-athletes. Such an Order should provide sufficient guardrails to preserve the intercollegiate model of athletics. For example, to preclude pay-for-play, student-athletes would be prohibited from earning income from their NIL during team activities, or from Virginia colleges and universities in exchange for participation in intercollegiate athletics. Furthermore, the Executive Order should provide NIL opportunities but not impact Title IX compliance. Virginia colleges and universities will continue to provide equal athletic and academic opportunities (e.g, participation, scholarships) to women and men, and be mindful of gender equity issues.
Further discussions may be needed to determine what else should be included in the Executive Order. Notwithstanding, to remain competitive with states that have adopted NIL laws, Virginia colleges and universities need executive action that permits student-athletes to use their NIL for commercial purposes in the immediate future. The Executive Order would not require the Commonwealth of Virginia to expend any resources. Rather, it may generate additional tax revenue from student-athletes who earn income.
While an Executive Order would provide an expedient solution for Virginia collegiate athletes, it is imperative we also pursue a more permanent legislative solution. We welcome the chance to work with Virginia’s executive and legislative leadership to pursue these parallel tracks.
Each of the undersigned individuals support the Governor signing an Executive Order that permits student-athletes to use their NIL for commercial purposes."