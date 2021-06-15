Virginia Tech leaders join other schools in urging Northam to action on athletes' name, image and likeness

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech president Tim Sands and athletic director Whit Babcock were signatories on a letter sent to Gov. Ralph Northam dated May 19 urging him to issue an executive order that would allow in-state student-athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness.

The Roanoke Times obtained a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

“Student-athletes are monitoring which states are adopting NIL laws and are making enrollment decisions based in part on the availability of NIL benefits in particular states,” the letter states. “Virginia is on the losing end of these decisions, given our lack of an NIL law similar to those adopted by other states. Accordingly, student-athletes are choosing to attend institutions in states other than Virginia because those states have adopted favorable laws.

Unless we act soon and provide Virginia student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from their NIL, Virginia colleges and universities will continue to suffer a significant competitive disadvantage.”