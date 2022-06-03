Virginia Tech letting 2022 signee Rashaud Pernell out of his letter of intent

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry is letting Rashaud Pernell out of the letter intent he signed in December.

Pernell, a three-star defensive line recruit out of Highland Springs, was listed as part of Tech’s roster throughout spring camp.

“I first want to thank Virginia Tech for believing in me and making me feel a part of the family,” Pernell tweeted. “I’ve come to really love Blacksburg and Hokie nation over the last two years and wish everyone there the best. With that being said…I will be decommitting and reopening my recruitment.”

He announced he was reopening his commitment on May 26, but Tech’s coaching staff initiated those discussions.

“Just didn't feel good about it right now,” Pry said, of Pernell. “Didn't feel good about bringing him here. We had a good conversation with his coach at Highland Springs. We wish Rashaud a lot of luck and I've recommended him to a couple places that called. He needed to do some things before I was comfortable with him being here."

Pry declined to elaborate any further.

Pernell was the No. 730 ranked player in the 2022 class and No. 17 in the state, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He had 16 scholarship offers including ones from Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Tech was looking to the team’s 2022 signing class that included seven defensive linemen — Pernell, Kyree Moyston, Keyshawn Burgos, Gunner Givens, Lemar Law, Braelin Moore, Malachi Madison — to provide some depth up front. Givens and Moore were early enrollees who spent spring camp at defensive tackle.

Pernell was Tech’s first signee from the Richmond area school since 2012 (Jerome Wright). The school has sent some notable names to Blacksburg including Macho Harris, Antonie Hopkins and Derrick Hopkins.

Pry said the relationship with Highland Spring’s staff remains strong.

“Definitely,” Pry said, with a smile.

