Virginia Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale sidelined with eligibility issue

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale is dealing with an eligibility issue that could force him to miss upcoming games, according to head coach Brent Pry.

The fifth-year defender didn't make the trip to Old Dominion for the season-opener last week and currently isn't clear to play this weekend against Boston College. Redshirt freshman Jayden McDonald started at will linebacker and Jaden Keller also played.

"He's certainly with the team," Pry said. "He was our scout team player of the week this past week. He's been dealing with an eligibility issue, he's got our support and he's doing everything he can to get it right as are we. He's been working primarily with the scout team, but still stealing some reps on the varsity field as well."

Pry said those reps with the defense will allow Tisdale to get back into the lineup quickly once the issue is resolved.

"Right now we are trying to keep him in the fold enough that if we get the green light, we'll roll with it," Pry said.

Tisdale was listed third on the depth chart despite having played in 35 career games (18 starts). He has 195 career tackles (90 solo) with 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. The North Carolina native redshirted when he got to campus as part of the team's 2018 signing class and became the team's primary outside linebacker in 2020.

McDonald played 37 of the 71 defensive snaps on Friday night against ODU, according to Pro Football Focus. Keller played sparingly in the first half, but forced a fumble sacking quarterback Hayden Wolff in the third quarter that allowed Tech to regain the lead.

Keller, who only played 15 snaps on Friday night, spent much of the spring and fall with the first-team defense and was one of the most highly praised defenders during offseason, but continued mistakes late in camp led to limited playing time.

"Jaden has got great abilities, a guy we are excited about," Pry said. "He's struggled a little bit more than I prefer in the system. Some of the mistakes at this point, I think he's still got to work to clean things up and as he does that I think his playing time will increase."