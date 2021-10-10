Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield ejected for targeting in final minutes against Notre Dame

Tech coach Justin Fuente, who said he didn’t see the hit, offered a diplomatic take on the call.

“I'm just going to say this, it's all reviewed,” Fuente said. “I think our league does a really good job ... It is difficult to play defense and that's not in our league, that's just everywhere."

Hollifield had eight tackles (three solo) when he was ejected and replaced by his backup Dean Ferguson. According to Pro Football Focus, Ferguson has only played 31 snaps this season and most of those came with Tech up big over Middle Tennessee.

“It was a big loss,” Virginia Tech defensive end Tyjuan Garbutt said. “I did see the play. To me, I don’t agree with the call, but that’s their job. It does hurt because Dax, he’s an energy giver, a positive energy giver. He keeps people’s heads up when they might be down. He continues to celebrate people when they make plays. ... He is one of our leaders, and losing him, it’s hard to replace that, especially at the time we lost him.”