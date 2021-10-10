Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield ejected for targeting in final minutes against Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield was forced to watch on the sidelines as Notre Dame drove back to tie the game and eventually kick a game-winning 48-yard field goal on Saturday night.
Notre Dame got the ball back with just under four minutes to go after Braxton Burmeister put Tech up 29-21 with a 19-yard touchdown run.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Hollifield dropped Kyren Williams for a short gain on a quick pass in the flat. The official quickly threw the flag and called Hollifield for targeting.
Hollifield walked around the field and watched replays of the hit while the officials checked in with the booth. The replays showed him lowering his head and shoulder and making contact with Williams’ head.
The penalty was quickly confirmed and Hollifield was ejected. He didn’t respond to any of his teammates or coaches as they tried to give him encouragement as he made his way to the sidelines.
He will also be suspended for the first half of next week’s game against Pittsburgh.
The linebacker is the first Virginia Tech defender ejected for targeting this season. The last Hokies player to get ejected for targeting was defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt in a game against Wake Forest last season.
Tech coach Justin Fuente, who said he didn’t see the hit, offered a diplomatic take on the call.
“I'm just going to say this, it's all reviewed,” Fuente said. “I think our league does a really good job ... It is difficult to play defense and that's not in our league, that's just everywhere."
Hollifield had eight tackles (three solo) when he was ejected and replaced by his backup Dean Ferguson. According to Pro Football Focus, Ferguson has only played 31 snaps this season and most of those came with Tech up big over Middle Tennessee.
“It was a big loss,” Virginia Tech defensive end Tyjuan Garbutt said. “I did see the play. To me, I don’t agree with the call, but that’s their job. It does hurt because Dax, he’s an energy giver, a positive energy giver. He keeps people’s heads up when they might be down. He continues to celebrate people when they make plays. ... He is one of our leaders, and losing him, it’s hard to replace that, especially at the time we lost him.”
Hollifield was asked about targeting two weeks ago after he put a big hit on Richmond receiver Jonathan Johnson. The play didn’t draw a flag, but Hollifield immediately stood up looking for one just based on the collision.
“To be honest, it scares you nowadays. If you have a big hit nowadays, you’re more worried about if you’re going to get thrown out of the game,” Hollifield said. “That’s really what goes through my mind and a lot of players’ minds nowadays and I don’t really think that’s how football should be played.”