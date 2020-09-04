Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby named to 2020 preseason All-ACC team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby made the All-ACC preseason team on Friday as voted on by members of the media.

He was the first Hokies player on the conference’s preseason team since 2017 when they had three selections (wide receiver Cam Phillips, offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds).

Clemson led all teams with five players selected including quarterback Trevor Lawerence, who beat out teammate Travis Etienne for the conference’s preseason player of the year. The running back was the ACC player of the year each of the last two seasons.

There were 134 total voters on the media panel and Ashby was on 66 ballots.

The linebacker had a league-leading 120 tackles (61 solo) last season with 17 tackles for a loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles. He also made the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch lists.

He was voted to the All-ACC second team last season after picking up player of the week honors a league-high five times.

Here’s a look at the full preseason All-ACC team (total votes in parenthesis) …

Offense