Virginia Tech lists 11 players as unavailable for game against Miami

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced 11 players were unavailable to play against Miami on Saturday an hour before kickoff.

The list included starting defensive back Jermaine Waller, who has yet to play back-to-back games this season, three defensive ends (Emmanuel Belmar, Zion Debose and TyJuan Garbutt), safety Lakeem Rudolph and wide receiver Evan Fairs.

Waller missed much of the preseason with a fractured bone in his foot. He suffered an arm injury in his return to the lineup against North Carolina in Week 3. He spoke with the media on Tuesday and sounded hopeful the injuries were behind him.

“Sometimes it messes with you mentally,” Waller said. “Being around the guys and talking to the coaches helped keep me up. At times, it does get kind of stressful, but weather the storm.”

Tech has started Dorian Strong alongside Brion Murray at corner in Waller's absence.

The Hokies depth at defensive end will be an issue on Saturday with three defensive ends out. The coaches only have five other scholarship defensive ends that have played this season (Justus Reed, Amare Barno, Jaylen Griffin, Eli Adams and true freshman Robert Wooten). They have three other 2020 signees at the position that haven't played.