Fifty years ago, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team won the NIT championship for the first time.

The Hokies (19-14) will begin a new NIT quest when they visit Cincinnati (21-12) in the first round of this year's tournament at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The NCAA tournament had only 25 teams (and just one per conference) in 1973, as opposed to the 68-team-field it has now, so the NIT was a much bigger deal back then than it is now.

In recent years, it seems as if some teams lose in the first round of the NIT because their players aren't that enthused to be playing in that tournament. North Carolina was do disinterested in the prospect that it declined an NIT invitation Sunday.

But the Hokies are not ho-hum about playing in the NIT.

"It's just another opportunity to play basketball," senior guard Hunter Cattoor said Monday on a Tech video conference. "All of us over here love to play, love playing with each other. So I think we're locked in. Personally, I'm locked in. Excited to go down there and win a basketball game in Cincinnati."

Hokies coach Mike Young also senses the Hokies are motivated to play in the NIT.

"Very much so," Young said. "We had a really good practice [Sunday].

"We wanted to be in the NCAA tournament. We expected to be in the NCAA tournament. We didn't do enough to warrant that. But we're in the NIT. I've been doing it for 21 years and I have never played in the NIT. I think if you have the opportunity to do that, let's go. Let's dial it up and compete and look forward to it."

Young, Cattoor and Hokies Justyn Mutts and Grant Basile spoke in favor of playing in the NIT in interviews last week after the Hokies' second-round ACC tournament loss.

Young said Monday the team did not even have a meeting last week to discuss whether or not to accept an NIT bid if offered.

Tech last played in the NIT in 2016. The Hokies not only won the NIT in 1973 but in 1995 as well.

Cincinnati is seeded fourth in the 32-team NIT, while Tech is unseeded. Only the top four teams in each of the four brackets were seeded.

The Hokies have won just two games in foes' arenas this season. Those two wins came against teams with losing records (Notre Dame and Louisville).

"It's just [about] being prepared to play the game," Cattoor said Monday. "No matter what's happened in this past regular season, I feel like it's just a clean slate to go out there and kind of prove the team we thought we could be this year. Go out there and just stay connected."

Former UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller is in his second season at the helm of the Bearcats. Miller used to coach against Young when Miller was at UNCG and Young was at the helm of SoCon member Wofford.

"He's a very, very good coach," Young said. "We had some great basketball games. … It wasn't the most warm and fuzzy relationship for awhile.

"There was always a healthy amount of respect for him as a person and how his teams played. With the exception of [Wednesday] night, I'm pulling for him.

"I admire him a lot. We exchanged texts after the pairings came out Sunday night — and [with] his long-time assistant Mike Roberts, who I've known for a long, long time."

The Bearcats went 11-7 in American Athletic Conference play this year. They lost to Houston 69-48 in their conference semifinals.

Miller's squad averages 77.2 points and nine 3-pointers. The team allows an average of 69.2 points.

"His teams have always played with an edge defensively," Young said. "His teams offensively play with an edginess."

Ex-Hokie Landers Nolley II averages a team-high 16.6 points for the Bearcats. The fifth-year senior was named to the All-American Athletic Conference first team.

The 6-foot-7 guard also played against Virginia Tech last season, when he was part of the Memphis team that beat the Hokies in the first round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in Brooklyn, New York. He transferred from Virginia Tech to Memphis after averaging 15.5 points for Young’s Hokies in the 2019-20 season.

"He's gotten bigger and stronger," Young said.

"He's gotten a lot better over the years," said Cattoor, one of Nolley's former Tech teammates. "He's a great scorer. He's got a great shot fake that he uses. He can score the ball from the outside, score from the inside, and he's got great size on him [for] being a wing."

Will Cattoor be the one guarding his former teammate?

"You'll have to see," he said.

Bearcats guard David DeJulius averages 14.5 points. He made the All-American Athletic Conference third team.

Although the Hokies have plenty of veteran players, the NIT will provide extra experience for young Hokies such as Rodney Rice, MJ Collins and John Camden.

"Hopefully it'll be good for them, just kind of getting more games under their belt, getting more experience and having that pressure of 'It's win or go home now,’" Cattoor said.

Virginia Tech last played the Bearcats in the 1991 Metro Conference tournament in Roanoke.

Young won a game at Cincinnati in November 2006, when he was at Wofford and Mick Cronin was the Bearcats coach.

"Across the floor from me … sat 'The Big O,' [former Cincinnati and NBA great] Oscar Robertson," Young said. "One of my childhood heroes."