Virginia Tech loses ACC opener to Wake Forest

Tech has shot worse than 42% from the field in each of the past four games.

Aluma had 18 of his 23 points in the first half. He was 2 of 8 from the field in the second half.

"I just couldn't get anything in the basket [in the second half]," Aluma said.

Nahiem Alleyne was just 1 of 7 from the field in the game, while Hunter Cattoor was 1 of 5. Murphy was 3 of 7.

"Nahiem had a tough day," Young said. "Cattoor had a tough day. Storm has got to come on for us."

Up 48-45, Wake went on an 11-2 run to build a 59-47 cushion with 10:32 to go.

The lead grew to 74-54 with 3:54 to go. Wake was shooting 73.7% from the field in the second half at that point.

"Not being able to go on a big run, not being able to make that comeback is all part of our defense and not being able to get three stops in a row, something we harp on," Murphy said.

Wake had lost to the Hokies six straight times. It was Wake's most lopsided win in the series since an 83-63 victory in February 2005.