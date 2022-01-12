Virginia Tech loses at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia men's basketball team scored the final six points of the game to rally past Virginia Tech 54-52 on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Tech (8-7, 0-4 ACC) went the final 3:13 of the game without scoring a point.

UVa (10-6, 4-2), which lost its lone meeting with the Hokies last year, beat Tech for fifth time in the last six meetings.

Tech fell to 0-4 in the ACC for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when the Hokies lost their first six ACC games.

Francisco Caffaro had 16 points for UVa, while Keve Aluma had 22 points for Tech.

Aluma made a 3-pointer to give Tech a 38-36 lead with 12:56 to go. Tech was shooting 60% from the field in the second half at that point.

But UVa answered with a 7-0 run. Armaan Franklin (15 points) made two free throws to tie the game at 38. Reece Beekman made a layup to give UVa a 40-38 lead. Kihei Clark made a jumper to extend the lead to 42-38 with 10:09 remaining.

Tech's Hunter Cattoor made a jumper and John Ojiako dunked to cut the lead to tie the game at 42 with 8:18 left.

Caffaro sank two free throws to give UVa a 44-42 lead with 7:47 left, but Storm Murphy sank a 3-pointer to give Tech a 45-44 lead.

Kody Stattman made a jumper to give UVa a 46-45 lead, but Nahiem Alleyne made a 3-pointer to give Tech a 48-46 lead with 6:38 to go.

Aluma made a hook shot with the shot clock winding down to extend the lead to 50-46 with 4:54 left.

Jayden Gardner made a jumper to cut the lead to 50-48.

After Alleyne snared a defensive rebound, Aluma made a layup to extend the lead to 52-48 with 3:13 left.

But UVa answered with six straight points.

Caffaro made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 52-49. He later scored to cut the lead to 52-51 with 2:20 left. Franklin made two free throws to give UVa a 53-52 lead with 1:31 to go.

Aluma missed a shot with 1:08 left.

After a Justyn Mutts block and a UVa shot-clock violation, Tech got the ball back. But Aluma slipped and fell to the floor as he drove to the basket, turning the ball over with 14.2 seconds to go.

Clark made one of two free throws with 13.5 seconds left to extend the lead to 54-52.

Cattoor missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left and Murphy missed a jumper at the buzzer.

UVa led 25-23 at halftime.

The Hokies shot 37.5% from the field in the first half to UVa's 35.7%.

Tech was 3 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, while UVa was 3 of 8.

UVa outrebounded the Hokies 19-13 in the first half, when UVa snared seven offensive rebounds.

Virginia went on a 10-0 run to build a 17-9 lead with 10:26 left in the first half. Tech was 3 of 10 from the field at that point, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range. UVa was outrebounding Tech 11-4 at that point.

But the Hokies went on an 11-2 run to grab a 20-19 lead with 6:03 to go in the half.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.