Virginia Tech loses Keve Aluma but adds Memphis transfer John Camden

Keve Aluma won't be part of the Virginia Tech men's basketball team next season, but Memphis transfer John Camden will be.

Aluma, a Tech standout who had entered the NBA draft earlier this month while maintaining his college eligibility, tweeted Monday that he will be signing with an agent.

A player who signs with an NCAA-certified agent during the pre-draft process can still withdraw from the draft and return to college basketball.

But Aluma is signing with a non-NCAA-certified agent, according to a Tech spokesman Monday. So Aluma's college career is definitely ending.

The Hokies picked up another player, however, when Camden tweeted Monday night that he has decided to transfer to Tech. The 6-foot-8, 208-pound Camden will be a redshirt freshman on next season's team.

Camden was rated the No. 32 power forward in the nation in the high school class of 2021 by ESPN last year. He averaged 15.8 points as a junior at Archbishop John Carroll High School in Pennsylvania in the 2019-20 season, then played for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire as a high school senior in 2020-21.

He played two minutes in Memphis' season opener last November but never played again and wound up redshirting the 2021-22 season. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Camden showed up for the Tigers' second game in a walking boot and underwent surgery on his right foot late in the regular season.

The Hokies will miss Aluma next season, though.

When Aluma revealed to The Roanoke Times in an April 11 interview that he had entered the draft, he had said at that point that he had not yet hired an agent and was still leaving the door open to returning to Tech for a sixth year of college. He said he was not yet sure what he was going to do.

But the standout center did well later that week at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, which an annual showcase for prospects who are not considered locks to be drafted. He made the 12-man all-tournament team there.

Aluma made the All-ACC second team as a fifth-year senior this year, when he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. He helped Tech win the ACC tournament and make a second straight NCAA tournament appearance.

He also made the All-ACC second team last year, when he averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Aluma graduated from Tech last year and has been taking additional undergraduate courses this school year.

He could have returned to Tech next season to use his extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA gave to all Division I 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aluma, who transferred from Wofford to Tech in 2019, saluted coach Mike Young and the Tech fans in Monday's tweet.

"These last three years at Tech have been some of the best years of my life," he wrote. "Being a part of Hokie Nation is something I'll always be proud of, and to help bring our first ACC championship the way we did was really special.

"I want to thank Coach Young and the whole staff for believing in me and always pushing me to be better. Virginia Tech basketball is on the rise and has a bright future ahead, I have no doubt about that.

"After talking with my family and my inner circle, I'm excited to announce that I am entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft and signing with an agent. Love you, Hokie Nation!"

Aluma also entered the draft last April but retained his college eligibility. He showed his talents to NBA scouts at the NBA G League Elite Camp last June but did not earn an invitation to the subsequent NBA Draft Combine, so he withdrew from the 2021 NBA draft on June 24 and rejoined the Hokies.

The draft process is earlier this year. The NBA Draft Combine will be held next month; invitations have not yet gone out. The NCAA deadline for players who want to withdraw from the draft and return to college is June 1.

Aluma said in the April 11 interview that he feels more ready for pro ball than he was last year.

“I’m a year older. You can only play for so long. So I’m ready to get started,” he said.

Tech is still waiting for another Hokie to decide whether or not he will be staying in the draft.

Power forward Justyn Mutts tweeted earlier this month that he had declared for the draft but is maintaining his college eligibility. So Mutts could return for a sixth year of college.

With the addition of Camden, Tech is down to three available scholarships to pass out to recruits this spring. One of those could go to Mutts if he decides to return.

